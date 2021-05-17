O-E senior hopes to aid others through nursing career

OVID-ELSIE — Senior Emily Sopocy’s twin sister, Mary, was the Argus-Press Student of the Week in March. Her individual bragging rights didn’t last long.
Now it’s Emily’s turn.
Emily Sopocy, 18, carries a 4.11 GPA and is planning on attending Saginaw Valley State University to pursue nursing.
“I am unsure about what specialty I would like to pursue,” Sopocy said. “The ones that most interest me right now are geriatric, cardiac, or critical care.”
Her favorite subjects this year are anatomy and physiology.
“The human body is awesome,” Sopocy said of her interest in biology, and her future plans.
For extracurricular activities, Sopocy’s list is impressive. She is the Ovid-Elsie class of 2021 vice president, National Honor Society vice president, Busy Green Clovers 4-H club president, National Art Honor Society vice president, St. Cyril Catholic Church altar server, and faith formation preschool teacher.
Her favorite teachers are Karen Stutzman, who Sopocy had for a health class during her junior year through Lansing Community College, and Kari McCormack, who taught AP biology and human physiology.
“Stutzman was my Allied health teacher last year. I knew before going into her class that I wanted to be a nurse but Mrs. Stutzman taught me skills and lessons that I will use for the rest of my life. I loved learning about anatomy and medical terminology, but it was how Mrs. Stutzman teaches and her lovable personality that made me want to drive to class every day,” Sopocy said.
“Mrs. McCormick is my AP biology and human physiology teacher. She is one of our class advisers and is one of the funniest people I know. She never fails to make me laugh I have had Mrs. McCormick as my teacher for freshman year biology and then this year for AP biology and human physiology. She not only has taught me a lot about biology, she has always been there to encourage me along the way.”
“Emily is such a wonderful student,” McCormick said. “She works so hard and never gives up. She is a joy to have in class and I am excited to cheer her on as she enters her freshman year of college.”
“Both teachers are amazing and have especially shown me that nursing is my path,” Sopocy said. “I cannot thank them enough for all they have done for me.”
Sopocy’s hobbies include raising and spending time with her pigs, helping around her family’s farm, fishing, and spending time with her family.
Her family includes parents Theresa and Steve Sopocy, sisters Sarah and Christy, twin sister Mary and, of course, her six fair pigs.
Sopocy’s favorite books are the “Harry Potter” series, and her favorite movie is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
