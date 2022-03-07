CHESANING — Chesaning High School senior Henry Hill has never seen the 1990 Martin Scorsese-directed cinematic classic “Goodfellas,” which depicts the life story of the real-life mobster of the same name. He has, however, heard the jokes.
Unlike the film’s protagonist, the senior doesn’t have much of a “wise-guy” in him. He comes off as earnest, affable and unsuited for organized crime.
The 18-year-old is rock-solid academically, boasting a 3.9 GPA. Like many high-achieving seniors nowadays, Hill is only a part-time wanderer of high school hallways. He’s dual-enrolled at Delta College, where he’s taking introductory college English and business courses.
Hill feels he’s getting along fine with these online offerings, but is excited to get the on-campus experience next fall, when he’ll get his start at Saginaw Valley State University.
Hill plans to study finance, perhaps with the aim of becoming a financial advisor. He says he likes the idea of “helping people manage their money and grow it.”
He’s already done some amateur investing on his own time, banking on the electrification of the American automotive industry by buying a (very) tiny bit of Tesla stock. He knows, however, he’s a long way off from mogul status.
“I just don’t have very much money right now,” Hill says, laughing.
Tech-forward in general, one of Hill’s hobbies is assembling gaming PCs, which he says he’s done for “a few friends.” Once assembly is completed, Hill enjoys games such as Minecraft, Overwatch and, recently, Nautica, “a sort of underwater survival game,” he says.
Hill would likely not be Central Casting’s first choice for a teenaged computer geek — his love of Lord of the Rings notwithstanding. Hill is a two-sport varsity athlete — playing tennis and running track — and is an avid weightlifter, claiming to have tied a school record by bench pressing 275 pounds while weighing just 160 himself.
On the track he’s a sprinter, competing in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes. Last year the 1,600-meter relay team he was a member of finished third at the state championships and was named Academic All-State.
One of his favorite high school memories is “the bus ride home after we won regionals,” Hill says. “It was just so surreal. It didn’t even feel like we were there.”
Hill also has fond memories of his freshman year, when he had two of his favorite high school teachers, Shantel Reiber and Elizabeth Conger, for English and U.S. History.
Both retained good opinions of Hill three years after having him in their classes.
“He’s a fabulous student and a great kid. He’s conscientious, kind and a hard worker,” Conger said.
Reiber went further, identifying Hill as a student who would help calm the occasionally troublesome waters of a freshman class.
“Henry was just one of those kids who was always kind to his peers. He was a leader, and when everyone else was making bad choices, he would rise above and make better ones. He was definitely memorable, even years later,” Reiber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.