Owosso schools OKs work throughout district

OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education Monday unanimously approved bids from LA Construction and RC Hendrick for infrastructure improvements at several school buildings and its athletic facilities.
Improvements will include stairwell and bathroom renovations at Emerson Elementary and scoreboard, game clock and fencing renovations at Willman field. The cost of improvements — approximately $1.7 million — will be covered using a combination of district sinking funds and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, according to Superintendent Andrea Tuttle. ESSER funds are allocated to districts under the CARES Act to address the financial impact of the coronavirus.
Other projects to be completed this summer include: the addition of a concrete pad and pergola at the Owosso High School tennis courts; renovations to the high school baseball and softball scoreboards; field goal replacement and relocation at Willman Field; pergola installation at Bentley Bright Beginnings; and the installation of rubber mulch at elementary playgrounds.
LA Construction, of Flushing, and RC Hendrick, of Saginaw, were the only two firms to bid on the entire project, each placing bids of about $1.8 million, though amounts differed on various line items. In an effort to save costs, the board agreed to award both firms a portion of the work, with LA Construction completing the outside upgrades for $911,822 and RC Hendrick undertaking the indoor work for $874,350.
“Construction costs have absolutely soared in the last couple months so what we thought was going to come in about $1.3 million for all our sinking funds came in at more like $1.7 million,” Tuttle informed board members ahead of Monday’s vote.
“The ESSER funds, which is part of the CARES act, allow us to use some of the dollars that are coming in for air quality and things of that nature (for these projects),” she continued. “We can take the majority of the restrooms at Emerson out of ESSER funds, about $400,000, which gets us down to about $1.3 million for the sinking fund, which is where we wanted to be. In doing so, we can continue with every single one of the projects that we bid out in addition to the alternatives.”
The site improvement bids were placed directly on the “For Action” portion of Monday’s board agenda in an effort to expedite the process.
“We need to get contractors and we need to get them on the books and we need to get going,” Tuttle said. “We have an incredibly short summer and there is some work, particularly the bathroom work at Emerson, that they can start before the school year is out.”
The push to complete the work comes as the district wraps up its $45.5 million bond project, approved by voters in November 2017.
The bond covers the cost of the building construction and renovations to combine grades 6-12 at the high school campus, while maintaining separation between middle school and high school students.
The measure also includes funding for an updated career and technical education space, a new gymnasium for middle school students and a multi-purpose education space capable of seating 1,000 people, serving as both an auditorium and a classroom.
With construction wrapping up, Owosso will rejoin other districts in the county in starting before Labor Day this fall, Tuttle said earlier this year, with the first day of the 2021-22 academic year slated for Aug. 19. To accommodate construction at the high school campus, the district previously obtained a waiver from the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District to start after Labor Day for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
