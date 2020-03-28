Donation to hospital

DURAND — The Durand Area Schools staff gathered and donated unopened masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and gloves to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso this week.
“In these times of need, everyone is pulling together to support one another in any way we can,” Robert Kerr Elementary School Principal Amy Holek said.
She added more items were gathered later from another of the district’s buildings and sent to the Durand Police Department, as well as Memorial.
