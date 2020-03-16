MORRICE — Alina Stinson has been playing music most of her life — and recently began choreographing some of the Morrice High School band’s performances.
Stinson has been playing alto saxophone in the school’s band since fifth grade. She said she enjoys the challenge pairing the marching and movements with music.
Band, she said, has become like a second family to her.
“It’s really that sense of community and we’re like a little family. It’s pretty similar to sports where we all know each other and get together and practice every day. We’ve got all these inside jokes that stretch back years and no one knows where they started.”
She said it was a thrill to play for the state championship football team in 2018, and people loved having the band be a part of it.
Currently, she is in the process of putting together a Zelda-themed piece for the band to, hopefully, play at the school’s spring concert.
“I’m actually creating it from a couple of pre-existing pieces from the ‘Zelda’ game. I’m just working on the chord progressions and stuff like that right now,” she said.
After her senior year is over, Stinson said, she plans to continue to play music but hasn’t decided if she wants to major in it at college or in engineering.
Stinson said music has been very important to her.
“It’s really helped me through a lot. I’ve always had a lot of anxiety as early as I can remember and music has always just been comforting to me. It’s become something I’m good at and I look forward to coming to school every day for it and it gives me a goal to work toward,” she said.
Stinson, who has a 3.97 GPA, has been accepted at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.
She said she got interested in engineering because of Morrice High School’s robotics team.
“Engineering was one of those things that everyone always put out there for other people and I had my things already. Now that I’ve started building things and doing the math and trying to figure out how things will work, I’ve been so much more interested in it,” she said.
She said the robotics team was preparing to compete against other schools this season — and she was set to drive the robot — but the competition has been canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Stinson said one of her favorite teachers is band director Drew Jones, because he allows the students a lot of room to express their creativity and grow.
“(Alina) is probably one of the most determined students I have right now. She puts in countless hours and is thinking three steps ahead of even where I’m at. She’s a very talented musician and very self-motivated and picks up things really quickly,” Jones said.
Stinson is the daughter of Chad and Christine Stinson and has two younger siblings, sister Campbell, a freshman at Morrice, and brother Henry, 11.
Stinson and her family live in Bancroft and she has attended Morrice Area Schools since kindergarten.
“It definitely has its struggles but it also has its benefits, too. I think being so close to your classmates and teachers is really nice. I’ve really been able to form a lot of strong bonds with my teachers and I can tell they really care about me and my education,” Stinson said.
