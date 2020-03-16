OWOSSO — The Owosso VFW Auxiliary 9455 has begun what it hopes is a new tradition of donating books to Owosso schools.
Members say they hope the effort will teach kids the importance of the country’s history and military. The Auxiliary has been fundraising and taking part in a program the national VFW is sponsoring.
Thursday, Linda Teu and Claudette Ebe, both members of the Auxiliary, dropped off books to schools.
The Owosso Auxiliary delivered books to Central Elementary, and continued at Bryant Elementary, Emerson Elementary, Bentley Bright Beginnings, St. Paul School, and Owosso middle and high school.
“We want the schools to get involved with the VFW more because we do a lot of projects and community events,” Teu said. “And students can get scholarships from the VFW they don’t even have to have a family member that is a veteran.”
The women hope it will become a yearly tradition, and they have a long list of books from the VFW from which to choose.
The books given away Thursday were a donation from the Auxilary which cost a little more than $250. Anyone interested in making a donation for next year’s books can make a donation to the Owosso VFW Auxiliary 9455.
The two presented one book to Ebe’s granddaughter, Helena Alto, who is the great-granddaughter of a veteran, Ebe’s father.
Kelly Kline, who works in the library at Central Elementary, said the students love the books.
“It’s really good for the kids to learn about history because often time it repeats itself. They will definitely enjoy these. The best part is I don’t have any of these books. The kids are always super interested in any books that are about war and stuff like that,” Kline said.
The women explained the books were chosen deliberately. Books dropped off at Central Elementary featured female soldiers and the Vietnam War, among other topics.
“You don’t hear a lot about the women who support the men, and that’s what we’re here for. It’s important for (the students) to learn different things about America,” Ebe said.
“When I was growing up you were taught all kinds of things about our country and veterans. A lot of that has been taken away. We’re hoping some of these books will help the younger generation learn why they have some of the freedoms they do and why we’re here today.”
The women said that with more women serving in combat roles, the Auxiliary now includes both women and men.
“We’re there to support them and help them. We help all sorts of veterans and try to help the community as well,” Teu said.
The VFW Auxilary does many things for the veterans in the area, including visiting veterans at the VA Medical Center in Saginaw and things like the book donations.
“We have a garage that has needy supplies for anyone in the community. We have wheelchairs and walkers and things like that for anyone. It’s not just for veterans,” Teu said.
Teu has been a member of the Auxiliary for nearly 30 years. Her husband served in Vietnam. Ebe joined more recently; her father was pilot in the Air Force and her mom was in the Auxiliary.
During the book presentation Thursday the group realized the timing of the donation was perfect because March is reading month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.