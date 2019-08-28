OWOSSO — Members of the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council have decided to partner with Homeless Angels to provide people in need kits containing essential personal items.
The kits will include things such as toiletries, socks, winter items and more.
“We feel it’s important to help the homeless in the community because there are so many and people might not realize the number of people who simply don’t have anything,” Shiawassee Community Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Renwick said. “Even basic things like toothbrushes, soap, socks and things like that. The YAC kids recognized those needs and they wanted to support an organization like Homeless Angels.”
The YAC, established in 1995, is comprised of middle and high school students from Shiawassee County.
According to the group’s Facebook page, its mission is “to connect the youth of the community to the organizations that might need assistance in the form of monetary grants or volunteer service actions. YAC assesses the needs of the teenagers in the greater Shiawassee County every three years to see where the greatest needs lie, and then funnels our assets, human and monetary, in those directions the best we can.”
Every year the YAC completes a “random acts of kindness” project that usually takes place in February. The council came up with the idea for the partnership with Homeless Angels about a month ago, and they will raise funds through the winter to provide as many essentials kits as possible.
According to Jessica Hickey, former adviser/creative assistant for YAC who oversaw the conception of the project, this year, council members determined immediately that they wanted to do something for the homeless population — but didn’t know what.
“It was important to partner with (Homeless Angels) because they are brand new in the community. So we wanted to show them that we support what they are doing and that we’re happy to pitch in and work with them,” she said. “They provide a really critical service that we didn’t know how to help. It’s important for the youth because not only are they providing a direct benefit to people in their community but it’s teaching them really good leadership skills and helping them be involved with their local community in a tangible way.”
The Shiawassee YAC is gearing up to host a large event to raise funds and items for the kits on Giving Tuesday, which is in December.
Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Originally launched in 2012 in response to the hype surrounding Black Friday and holiday shopping, Giving Tuesday encourages people to be charitable at the beginning of the holiday season.
After the funds and items are raised in December, the YAC will host an event in February to distribute the kits throughout the county.
Until then, the Shiawassee YAC will be accepting monetary donations, as well as items to fill the kits. To learn what items are needed or to make a contribution, call (989) 720-7441.
