Owosso High School chef appointed to state culinary committee

OWOSSO — Owosso High School Chef Instructor Hannah Poyner has been selected to the State Committee for Culinary Arts.
Poyner, in her ninth year, said she was nominated to the committee by the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District during a statewide review of career and technical education (CTE) classes in the latter portion of the 2021-22 school year. In June, she found out she had been selected to the committee.
“I was truly honored and anytime we have a chance to be in the room were we’re making the decisions, I want to be in that room. It’s really cool to be in the decision-making process,” Poyner said.
Poyner is one of a dozen instructors that will make decisions regarding what competencies will be taught to culinary students and what certifications will be offered in a statewide effort to unify the curriculum. She said this will be the first time in her tenure teaching at OHS that the state has run this committee, as the it often rotates which CTE discipline to examine.
Poyner said serving on the committee, which has already met once this school year virtually and will look to finish up its work by April, will be a “neat” experience of trying to find middle ground with other chef instructors.
“We have a lot of decisions to make in terms of what competencies we’re going to teach and what certifications we’re going to hand out. Whether students are at a tech center or public school, we’re going to be able to offer students the same free, industry-recognized certifications, regardless of funding differences,” she said. “My hope is that students will get to show restaurants that they know what they’re doing and get jobs right away.”
Poyner said culinary classes are beneficial to students regardless of whether they want to become chefs.
“It is set up to teach students how to be chefs, but I’d love it if it were a required class, because you have to know how to cook. We talk about nutrition, meal-planning, diets and international cuisine; it really opens up the student’s eye as to what’s out there,” she said.
Poyner said after the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the culinary program’s operations for the last few school years, this year will largely see a return to normalcy. In addition to its usual spring challenge, where students will have to make full entries for the first time since the pandemic, the OHS culinary program will make a variety of savory hors d’ouevres for guests on the Steam Railroading Institute’s Polar Express in Owosso that runs every weekend from November to Christmas.
“We’re excited to be back in the kitchen without masks and have full classes again. We’re all super-excited that it’s starting to feel a little more normal,” she said.
