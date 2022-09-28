Owosso High School chef appointed to state culinary committee

Chef Hannah Poyner will sit on the State Committee for Culinary Arts for the 2022-23 school year.

 Owosso Public Schools/Facebook

OWOSSO — Owosso High School Chef Instructor Hannah Poyner has been selected to the State Committee for Culinary Arts.

Poyner, in her ninth year, said she was nominated to the committee by the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District during a statewide review of career and technical education (CTE) classes in the latter portion of the 2021-22 school year. In June, she found out she had been selected to the committee.

