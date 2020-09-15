OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools Monday announced that a student at Emerson Elementary has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.
The infected student, who was not identified, last attended in-person instruction Wednesday and was believed to have contracted the respiratory virus outside of school, according to Superintendent Andrea Tuttle.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday identified five additional students who were deemed to be in close contact with the infected individual.
“These students will be quarantined for 14 days from the last day of contact with the positive student and will continue their school online,” Tuttle said in a message to district families. “If for any reason you prefer your child move to online instruction, please notify the school ASAP. We will continue to stay in contact with the Shiawassee County Health Department and monitor this situation.”
Monday’s confirmed case marks the first positive test tied to Owosso Public Schools, which began its 2020-21 academic year with hybrid and fully online instruction Sept. 8.
Staff or students in Corunna, Perry, Durand and Laingsburg also have been reported with the disease.
All area school districts are conducting at least some in-person instruction as of today.
According to state figures, Shiawassee County now has 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths attributed to the disease. The state also says there are an additional 31 “probable” cases and an additional death. State officials say 16,958 people have been tested for the disease in Shiawassee County.
The state Monday began listing school-related outbreaks on a new web page.
