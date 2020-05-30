CORUNNA — Corunna High School’s Odyssey of the Mind team knew defending its first world title since 2004 was going to be difficult, but what the team didn’t expect is that it would have to do so virtually.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan state finals was canceled and the World Finals competition, originally scheduled for this weekend at Iowa State University in Davenport, Iowa, was forced to transition online, with teams submitting their performances digitally rather than performing live in front of judges.
Participation in this year’s World Finals was optional due to the change in format, but given the fact teams are scored on their creativity in solving complex problems, Corunna’s squad was more than willing to rise to the occasion.
“We were just getting ready for state, we were only a few days away from our state tournament (when the announcement came that it was going to be virtual),” coach Dan Flynn said. “Some teams just used their regional performance but we felt like we were prepped for state and ready to go, and we had changed quite a bit already, so we weren’t willing to step back and just be like, ‘Oh, we’re just going to throw that all away.’ We just kept pushing the kids to practice.”
Five Corunna teams — at the elementary, middle and high school levels — submitted performances prior to the May 15 deadline for the Virtual World Finals, according to Flynn. The teams will learn their fate at 8 p.m. tonight during an official online awards ceremony. The awards will be broadcast live on odysseyofthemind.com.
Regardless of tonight’s results, Flynn said he’s incredibly proud of his teams’ ability to finish strong given less-than-ideal circumstances.
“All the teams did a great job, especially considering we were supposed to be going to state and then everything started happening with COVID-19,” Flynn said. “They all had to learn how to work as a team on (the video conferencing app) Zoom and perform on Zoom. It was quite a bit different for them…We were really impressed with how well they did.”
Odyssey of the Mind, a problem-solving and creativity competition for students in elementary through high school, includes two portions.
Short-term or spontaneous problems are given to teams during the competition and they must form and utilize a solution on the spot.
Long-term problems are provided at the start of the season and teams again form a solution and then create a short skit to explain and accompany the problem-solving actions.
Corunna High School’s team — comprised of Alex Sanderson, Alan Jones, Grace Basso, David Harris and Henna Nellis — competed in the “Longshot” problem, in which team members had to construct and employ three different vehicles — each running on a different source of energy — to transport materials — baking soda among them — to a desired location in order to produce a special effect.
To craft the submission video, Corunna team members met via Zoom roughly three times each week, according to Nellis.
Adjusting to the virtual format didn’t come without a few hiccups, she said.
“It was a little difficult connection wise with Zoom,” Nellis said. “Originally in the skit, we had all of us singing the songs together, but because of internet connection and things being delayed and choppy, we had to sing them individually.”
In addition, teammate Alex Sanderson had the bulk of the props — including each of the three vehicles — at his house, which prompted a number of adjustments.
“He couldn’t say any lines, he had to focus on running the props,” Nellis said, “so we had to rearrange some characters and lines to make sure that the skit still ran smoothly and gave Alex the ability to turn everything on.”
Nonetheless, the team found a way to make it work, according to Flynn, submitting the final, polished performance in advance of the May 15 deadline.
As he awaits the final results of 2019-20 season, Flynn said what he’ll remember most about this year’s team members is their ability to adapt.
“At the beginning, a lot of them didn’t know what was going to happen, they weren’t sure (about the virtual format),” Flynn said. “I think by the end they were enjoying it. It gave them a chance to still meet with each other and to still be a team and finish out the year, where I think the teams that didn’t do it, if they didn’t get together and feel like they finished out the year, that’s kind of hard.”
Four other Corunna teams also competed in the World Finals.
In the “Longshot” problem, Corunna fielded teams in Division II (middle school) and Division I (elementary), respectively.
Corunna also fielded a Division I team in the “Net Working” problem, which required teams to transmit an image, an email and a text message between locations using a team-made system.
An additional Division I team competed in the “Effective Detective” problem, in which teams had to provide their own explanation of a mysterious historical event.
