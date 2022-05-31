Graduated Perry senior Elyse Bawks is only a year away from obtaining her first degree from Lansing Community College.
“I have been writing since 5th grade, maybe before that,” Bawks said. “I’ve always loved books, I love reading and so when someone said, ‘you have a writing gift,’ I thought, ‘hey I could write books too.’
Bawks graduated from Perry High School on Sunday and she is on track to graduate from LCC in the spring of 2023 with an associate’s degree in creative writing. She wants to be a published author and hopes her college education will propel her towards her dream.
“I’ve been writing a lot, but I haven’t felt confident enough to actually present something to a publisher,” Bawks said.
She began taking college courses her sophomore year of high school through the Early College Program. She is taking a summer class before starting full time this fall.
Bawks said she is not sure whether or not she will continue her education after getting her associate’s, but she is open to the idea of transferring to another school.
“I had a lot of supportive family and friends all through my life, but I’d have to say the most influential thing that has definitely gotten me to this point is my relationship with God,” she said. She said her relationship with God grew as she depended on him to navigate high school.
In school, she played volleyball during her freshman and sophomore years, and participated in National Honor Society as a junior and senior. During freshman year, she was also part of the Links Program, where she assisted students with cognitive disabilities.
“I was identified by them as someone that they can rely on when they needed someone, ” Bawks said. She provided friendship and help on schoolwork.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, her activities were put on hold, but the day the students were able to come back to in-person classes after learning online was the most memorable moment in high school for her, she said. She was glad to see friends she had not seen for a year, even though everyone had to wear masks.
Now that she has graduated, the only extra curricular she plans to continue doing is volunteering at her church with the children’s ministry.
“So far I’ve been enjoying it and the kids are adorable,” she said. She currently works with children in grades 1-6, but she is also considering helping out with the church youth group that is geared toward older grade levels.
As much as she is enjoying volunteering, she said she is most looking forward to having a sense of independence now that she is done with high school. Even though she will continue to live at home for awhile, she is excited to go off to college, get a job and set a foundation for what she wants her life to look like when she does move out.
“I want to travel, but until I actually have the funds and the time to do that, I’m baically going to lay low for now and see where God leads me,” she said.
