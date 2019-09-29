BENNINGTON TWP. — Spring Vale Christian School, formerly known as Spring Vale Academy, is implementing two major changes for 2019.
The Christian boarding school, 4150 S. M-52, is now offering classes for kindergarten to sixth-grade students for the first time, in addition to its grade 7-12 offerings.
But another major change this fall is that Spring Vale is transitioning to the “classical Christian” education model from the Common Core curriculum, noted Spring Vale Executive Director Charles Adams.
“What this classical Christian curriculum does is it teaches students how to think — not just pumping stuff into them,” Adams said Thursday. “Basically the core curriculum in the public schools teaches them stuff that they can be tested on. Well, we teach some stuff, OK? But we integrate the curriculum into the type of classical model that teaches thm how to think. We teach logic, we teach rhetoric and we are very strong on grammar and language.”
The classical Christian curriculum is growing, Adams says.
Kelen Caswell, director of admissions, promotions and fundraising at Spring Vale, said the move will make the school unique in Shiawassee County.
“This is our first year doing the classical Christian curriculum,” Caswell said Thursday. “And we are the only classical school in Shiawassee County.”
Adding classes for younger students also is a big change, officials said.
The K-6 students this year are from either the Owosso or Laingsburg areas, Caswell noted, but, the Christian boarding school draws students from several different states in the higher grades.
“We have students from Iowa, students from Texas and from Arkansas,” Caswell said. “We typically have students from Florida. We have some from Oregon and West Virginia. And an exciting thing is that a lot of these students will end up moving to Owosso after they graduate.”
Spring Vale’s K-6 program is being headed up by Joanna Camero, who graduated summa cum laude from North Carolina Unversity-Greensboro. Camero, who has more than 10 years of experience teaching in both public and private schools, is being assisted by Stephanie Perez and Hope Kendrick.
“A lot of it was we realized we were getting students coming here in seventh grade — and they had learned a ton of bad habits by the time they had gotten to seventh grade. So we had to unteach some bad habits. We said, ‘What if we could get these students all the way from kindergarden to 12?’ “
Caswell noted Spring Vale recently was rated as the No. 1 private high school in the Lansing area by Niche.com.
Spring Vale also has the highest-ranked teachers among private schools in the Lansing area, noted Caswell.
“We’re really happy and proud of our faculty,” Adams said. “We have only about 50 students but how many small schools like that do you know of that has three doctors, a ahndful of masters degrees and we’re pleased with the quality of our teachers here.”
Spring Vale features a 140-acre campus. Besides the school building, there are dormitories, a gymnasium and soccer field, chapel, cafeteria and other structures.
It was established in 1946 and began operating as a boarding school in Owosso in 1948. It was founded by members of the Church of God Seventh Day.
