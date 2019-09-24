Stepping to the plate as Byron AD

BYRON — After earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Alma College in the spring of 2017, Greg Goffee had a decision to make.
“I had the option to either go find a job or to go back to school for the next two years,” Goffee said. “I knew if there was ever a point that I wanted to get my master’s degree, or wanted to further my education, now was the time to do it.
“I ended up getting into Northwood (University) for the master of business administration (MBA) program and getting into Central Michigan (University) for a sport administration program, so I had to kind of choose which way I wanted to go,” Goffee continued. “Even though I felt like the MBA was a little bit more applicable to anything, I knew at that point that I wanted to go into a job in sports, 100 percent.”
Goffee completed his master’s degree in sport administration in May and by mid-August, he was hired as the athletic director for Byron Area Schools, replacing Robert Hull, who left for Milan.
“I always knew I wanted to do something in athletics, and now I get paid to do a lot of stuff that’s paperwork and what not, but I also get paid to go to sporting events which I think is pretty cool,” Goffee said.
Goffee, 24, grew up in Dexter — located near Ann Arbor — where he gained attention at a young age for his talents on the baseball field.
In high school, he was recruited by a number of Division III schools — including Adrian College, Albion College and Kalamazoo College — but ultimately, Goffee chose to attend Alma because he loved the campus and “small school feel.”
After struggling to see eye-to-eye with his head coach during his freshman year, Goffee decided to sit out his sophomore season at Alma, choosing instead to focus on school. It wasn’t an easy decision, Goffee said, though a change at head coach prior to his junior year prompted Goffee to reach out to the team.
Head coach Jake Sabol, who had served as Alma’s pitching coach while Goffee was being recruited, invited Goffee to practice to see if he had anything to offer the team.
“After the second day of practice he told me I was staying,” Goffee said. “I started every game as a junior and senior in center field…It was nice to be able to quit baseball on my own terms.”
The experience helped him understand how he would run a sports program if given the chance.
“I had a pretty bad experience to start off, but I got to see what a good coach could bring to a program, how things should be run, and I kind of take that into my mindset now as an athletic director,” Goffee continued, “just making sure that the people that are in charge of our student athletes are all people that are going to give our athletes a good experience.”
As Byron athletic director, Goffee is responsible for managing home athletic events — making sure there’s an announcer, someone to work the scoreboard, people to take tickets etc. — scheduling opponents, coordinating make-up games with fellow athletic directors in the case of a postponement as well as managing the department’s finances.
Goffee said he also creates the programs for all athletic events, routinely meets with coaches and attends various parent and booster club meetings.
Without a secretary or any additional support staff, Goffee said, he often has his hands full, as he oversees approximately 30 teams over the course of the year in the district.
“I am loving getting my feet wet in all different aspects of athletics, because moving forward in life, it can only help,” Goffee said. “I’m getting my feet wet in finances, I’m getting my feet wet in having a budget, I’m getting my feet wet in event management, this, that and another thing, talking to people, coaches, parents, whatever it may be. I feel like at other positions you don’t necessarily get all of that, because you might have a secretary talking to people, you might have someone doing your marketing, making the program. Now would that take a little weight off my schedule? Yeah, it’d be a little weight off of my shoulders for sure, and I can’t say I don’t want those things at times, but I’m pretty thankful that I’m learning all of this stuff.”
Through his athletic experiences in high school and college, Goffee said he’s learned a number of skills, namely organization, mental toughness, and responsibility, which he said has benefited him not only in his current capacity as an AD, but also simply as a person and an adult.
He added that, moving forward, he wants to ensure the same opportunities for all Byron area athletes.
“Long term, I obviously want the programs to be successful. At the high school level winning is not everything, but obviously we want to see our teams be successful, and I think when you run a program the right way you see a lot more wins, you see a lot more positivity,” Goffee said “I just want our people to have a good experience when they come through Byron athletics, whether it be the parents, the coaches, the players, I want everybody to have a good experience with it.”
