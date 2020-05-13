Owosso schools bond work underway again

OWOSSO — Construction at the Owosso High School campus under the district’s $45.5-million bond is underway again following nearly a two-month hiatus, but the delay has pushed back middle schoolers’ move to a new campus.
Crews returned to the site Thursday, in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order allowing companies to restart construction, real estate activities and other forms of outdoor work.
Ongoing work at OHS to combine the middle school and high school into one 6-12 campus had been suspended since March 17, according to Superintendent Andrea Tuttle. The district’s construction firm — Clark Construction Company — was initially deemed non-essential under Gov. Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
“It is thrilling to see the projects safely underway again,” Tuttle said via email Tuesday. “We were on a roll before COVID-19 and I’m confident that the Clark Construction crews will resume with vigor and professionalism to complete the project. We are grateful and appreciative of all those who are working on this project.”
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the district had planned to transition its middle school students to the new, renovated campus at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, though with the nearly two-month delay in construction, that timeline has been pushed back, according to Tuttle.
“At this point, I am hesitant to give a definite date of completion on the project,” Tuttle said. “The incoming sixth- through eighth-graders will begin the 2020-21 school year in the Owosso Middle School building on Water Street.”
District voters approved the bond in November 2017. Work on various elementary projects in the bond began in 2018. Construction at the OHS campus got underway in 2019.
Work to be completed this summer under the bond will include the renovation of classrooms, installation of new fire alarms and intercom systems as well as the finishing touches on the new fitness center and student union, Tuttle said.
“Barring no further delays, all projects except the Performing Arts Center, which is inclusive of six classrooms in addition to the auditorium, will be completed this summer,” Tuttle added. “The Performing Arts Center construction will continue into the fall.”
A variety of infrastructural improvements across the district will also be completed this summer under the district’s sinking fund, according to Tuttle, including sealing and re-striping multiple district parking lots, and storm drainage improvements at Emerson Elementary.
The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a $493,406 bid from LA Construction for the sinking fund upgrades during its regular board meeting April 27, and a portion of the projects are already underway, Tuttle said.
Site improvements to be completed this summer under the sinking fund include:
n High School — Seal cracks, seal coat and re-stripe the existing high school parking lot; construct a dumpster enclosure; construct a salt storage building and enhance the lighting for an existing light pole.
n Central Elementary — Seal cracks, seal coat and re-stripe the existing parking lot; construct new 1,200 square feet of connecting sidewalk and install mulch in the area.
n Emerson Elementary — Storm drainage improvements inclusive of site investigation to correct sink holes on the property; construct new 1,400 square feet of connecting sidewalk and install mulch in the area.
n Bentley Bright Beginnings — Install 600 square feet of sidewalk.
n Bus garage — Spot remove and replace asphalt in eight locations.
