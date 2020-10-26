Chesaning senior has desire to become pilot

CHESANING — The sky is the limit for Chesaning Union High School senior Drew Beckman, and if you ask him, that’s exactly where he wants to be.
The 17-year-old plans to major in aviation flight science at Western Michigan University next year with the goal of becoming a commercial airline pilot, a desire that dates back to his very first flight on a family vacation to Atlanta between fifth and sixth grade.
“I remember going down the runway and taking off and just that feeling of leaving the ground … You’re in the air, flying away from it all,” Beckman said. “Ever since then I’ve always known I wanted to be a pilot. My parents are very supportive and have encouraged me to follow that.”
At Chesaning, Beckman is currently taking Advanced Placement calculus, along with three dual-enrollment courses through Delta College — interpersonal communication, principles of microeconomics and English. Beckman also competes on the varsity swim team and is a member of National Honor Society, all while maintaining a 4.05 GPA.
Entering just his third season on the swim team, Beckman holds school records in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
“It feels good,” he said of the accomplishment. “I started my sophomore year, so it felt good to know that my hard work at practice was paying off and I was catching up to being one of the best on the team.”
As for what he most enjoys about competing?
“I like that feeling of diving in the water and just doing my thing, knowing that I worked hard at practice and it’ll pay off,” he said.
Looking ahead to college, Beckman said his aspirations go well beyond the campus in Kalamazoo.
“My goal is (to fly for) Delta Airlines,” Beckman said. “First you have to built up the hours, so what I’d do is get a certified flight instructor certificate and I’d teach other students there at Western and build up my flight time.
“Once I get that, they have a program called Delta Propel — I believe in your junior year there you can apply for it,” he continued, “and if Delta accepts you, they give you a job offer, so you go and work for a regional airline that they have until you apply to work for the main airline.”
Elizabeth Conger, Beckman’s U.S. history teacher at Chesaning, believes he has all the tools it takes to be successful.
“Drew is an outstanding individual who is intelligent, conscientious and committed,” Conger said. “He has high expectations for his future and works hard toward that goal.”
