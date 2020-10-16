BYRON — Byron’s homecoming week was the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 and school officials said many changes took place because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Instead of building floats this year, each grade level decorated a section of the hallway, according to their chosen decade. The hallways were judged by staff. The freshman class was the winner with their 1970s-inspired decorations.
Spirit week took place with dress-up days. This year, the most spirited student was Jordan Hatfield.
In a crowning ceremony Oct. 7, Drew Pettit and Allison Hooley were named homecoming king and queen. Natalie Quimby was the honorary eagle this year for her dedication to the students and the community.
Also, the ninth annual homecoming hustle 5K race took place. Winners were Josiah Johncox and Jenna Belmas and masters winners (back-to-back years) were Ed Krejci and Rachel Hall.
New this year, sports teams and the band were asked to create a roll call video describing their seasons, introducing senior members and connecting to a positivity project trait. Teams were eligible for $150 prize for the best video, as voted by BAS staff. This year’s winner was the varsity football team with their “family cookout” video.
Each year, there is a spirit competition between grade levels. This year’s spirit points came from dress-up days, turning in paperwork, hallway cleanup and games. Winning the trophy for the fourth year in a row was the class of 2021.
