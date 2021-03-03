MORRICE — Morrice Junior/Senior High School students will learn remotely through March 12 after a second high school student in as many days tested positive for COVID-19.
District officials opted to close the high school building Tuesday after receiving word of the positive test result, citing the current shortage of substitute teachers as a primary factor in the decision.
Students and staff identified as close contacts to the infected individual have been notified, though the number of individuals required to quarantine was not disclosed by the district.
Students will return to face-to-face learning March 15, officials said.
Earlier this week, Morrice officials announced the cancellation of all athletic events and practices through Sunday after a student tested positive for the respiratory virus. District officials plan to meet today to discuss whether or not the athletics suspension should be extended in conjunction with the building closure, Superintendent Michelle Falcon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.