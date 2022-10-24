Chesaning senior hopes to secure job with FBI

Chesaning High School Senior Emily Smith sits at the top of her class with a 4.076 GPA.

CHESANING — Chesaning Union High School Senior Emily Smith has a full schedule this year and has no intentions of taking it easy after she graduates.

“Emily has an amazing internal motivation, which leads me to believe she will excel in anything she puts her mind to,” said Amy Danek in a letter of recommendation. Danek is an English teacher at Chesaning High School who has known Smith for over three years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.