Chesaning senior hopes to secure job with FBI

CHESANING — Chesaning Union High School Senior Emily Smith has a full schedule this year and has no intentions of taking it easy after she graduates.
“Emily has an amazing internal motivation, which leads me to believe she will excel in anything she puts her mind to,” said Amy Danek in a letter of recommendation. Danek is an English teacher at Chesaning High School who has known Smith for over three years.
Smith, who is ranked first in her class with a 4.076 GPA, is interested in studying chemistry and psychology in college in hopes of one day securing a job with the FBI. While she admits there is a possibility her interest in criminal investigation may have started with a television show, she has since researched to learn more about the field.
“Every time I see it I get more drawn in,” she said. She enjoys following them on the photo-sharing network Instagram because she can see all the “cool things” they do.
Smith has already applied to Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, Western Michigan University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is also planning on applying to the University of Michigan and Rice University in Houston. Should she get the necessary financial aid, Smith said her top choices are UNC and Rice.
Even with exciting plans for college and her career, she still plans on making the most out of her time in Chesaning. Smith participates in cross-country, yearbook, robotics, Entrepreneurship Club and the Saginaw County Youth Ambassadors program; she is also the president of both the National Honor Society and her graduating class. One of the extracurriculars she is passionate about is called Student Voice, which is a group that focuses on mental health.
Danek wrote in her letter that Smith always supports her peers, and her “positive attitude draws others to her and makes everyone feel cared for.”
One way she cares for others is by educating people and aiming to end the stigma behind mental health.
“In quarantine, I did struggle with my own mental health and I realized that not a lot of people knew about (mental health) or really understood it fully because I didn’t before I struggled with it,” Smith said. “I’m a logical person, so I like to research things so that I understand them … if I don’t understand (something) it bugs me.”
Her drive to understand is what got her to do research and become educated about mental health, which she said helped her.
“I realized if I educate other people and get other people the same education, it’d be really beneficial for them and really would help clear the stigma around mental health,” she said. She and some friends also started a mental health group in the Saginaw County Youth Ambassadors program to promote getting mental health education in schools.
