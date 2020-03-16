CORUNNA — Corunna FFA members traveled to East Lansing with 2000-plus members from across the state to participate in contests, degree ceremonies and attend the sessions March 4-6.
Corunna FFA had three members compete in state leadership contests. They qualified by finishing in the top two at both the district and regional levels. Junior Faith Butcher competed in Extemporaneous Public Speaking. She received Gold and was the state winner.
She will travel to Indianapolis this fall for nationals.
Junior Amara Jackson competed in Prepared Public Speaking. She received gold and placed third. Freshman Emma Challender competed in Greenhand Public Speaking and received silver.
Three Juniors received Outstanding Junior degrees: Amber Szakal, Butcher and Jackson. Seven seniors received degrees: Jake VanNewkirk, Courtney Butcher, Jake Conklin, Breann Barker, Garret Andrejack, Elizabeth White and Abigail Bannister.
In addition, five members participated in the state band: Bannister, Mia Richardson, Barker, Courtney Butcher and Hailie Hall.
Delegates get the opportunity to see the convention, attend sessions, take a tour of the state capitol and vote for the next state officer team. Corunna FFA had five delegates: Eli Edwards, Noah Dutcher, Austyn-Rain Warner, Faith Crist and Emma Bruckman.
