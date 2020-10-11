School board seats up for grabs in Nov. 3 election

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Candidates will be squaring off for spots on area school boards, and several races feature more candidates than open seats, and others are attempting to fill seats for partial terms.
Durand Area Schools
In Durand, five candidates are running for four seats: Blair Panchek, Darrick Huff, Amber Rochefort, Kasey Fiebernitz and Xak Zdunic are seeking four-year terms on the board.
Panchek, 43, has served on the board since 2014. She graduated from Durand High School in 1995, before obtaining a bachelors degree in nursing from U-M-Flint and a masters degree from Wayne State University. She has been a women’s health nurse practitioner at Great Lakes Bay Health Center since 2012. She and husband Mark Panchek co-own Shaw’s Pharmacy in Durand, and is a member of Bancroft Methodist Church.
“For the past 6 years I have been on the school board we have increased our fund balance, maintained enrollment and have been the number 1 elementary school in the county thanks to our amazing teaching staff,” Panchek wrote in an email. “As a current board member one priority has been an aligned curriculum… We have worked hard to facilitate this across the district. If re-elected, I will continue to always put the needs of all students and staff of the district at the forefront of my decisions.”
Huff, 47, is a 1991 graduate Durand High School, and received a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Michigan Tech in 1996. He has worked for the Spicer Group in Saginaw since 1996, and is currently a senior project manager, principal engineer, and director of the municipal service group. From 2011 to 2019, he was an adjunct facility member at Delta College. He was appointed to the Durand School Board in 2018, and has served on the Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Board since 2019.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to help kids and our community by serving on the Durand Area Schools Board of Education. My wife is an educator for Flushing Community Schools and we have twin boys attending Durand High School in 10th grade,” Huff said. “There are a number of issues to be resolved as we work our way through this pandemic and we need to be in a strong financial position when we come out of it. We need to continue to listen to the community and our educators as we work together through these difficult times. We have made significant progress in a number of areas of the past two years (improved test scores, curriculum updates, facility planning) and I look forward to having the occasion to serve.”
Fiebernitz, 52, graduated from Webberville High School, and received an associates degree from Ferris State University, and has served on the Durand School Board since 2005. She was also the Bancroft Village Clerk for four years. She also
“I worked as a legal secretary for 18 years before switching careers,” Fiebernitz said via email. “I have worked for The Michigan Education Special Services Association for the last 15 years in the Member Services Department.”
Rochefort and Zdunic did not respond to emails seeking biographical information and comment.
Bath Community Schools
Three candidates are running unopposed for three seats, and the terms are for 6 years: Ann Chaffee, Jennifer Smith and Dean Sweet, Jr.
Chaffee, 54, has been a member of the board for 13 years, first being elected in 2007. She currently serves as the board president, and has two children that graduated from Bath High School. She is a Michigan State graduate and is co-owner of a local dry cleaning business.
“I have been doing this for over 30 years,” Chaffee said. “I have two children that have graduated from Bath and have been very active in the community and school.”
Smith and Sweet did not respond to emails seeking comment.
Byron Area Schools
Two candidates, Michelle Riddell and William Honke, are running unopposed, for two seats, and a third open seat will be filled after the election by appointment.
Riddell, 53, graduated from Wayne State University with a bachelors and masters degree in English. She has worked as a K-12 substitute teacher in Byron, was a staff writer at ParetCo Magazine, contributing editor at maw.com, and a contributing writer at Motherwell Magazine and Frontline.
“I am running for school board to ensure each child in our district receives a quality education, while budgeting our resources effectively,” Riddell said via email. “My objective is to think upward and outward, be ethical and creative, and to focus on the lasting impact of collaborative leadership.”
Honke, 46, graduated from Byron High School, and is employed at Blight Propane, Inc. He has been on the Byron Board of Education since 2016.
Chesaning Union Schools
Two candidates, Damion Frasier and Julie Keck, are running unopposed for spots on the Chesaning School Board. The terms are for six years.
Frasier, 56, graduated from Chesaning Union High School in 1982, and earned a bachelors degree in economics, magna cum laude, in 1986. He also received his law degree from the U-M Law School and has worked as an attorney for over 30 years, as well as over 10 years on the Chesaning Village Council.
”My goal is to keep the momentum going built by the current Chesaning Union Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Michael McGough and Administrators, excellent Chesaning Union Schools Educators and Staff,” Frasier said.
Keck, 54, is a 1984 graduate of Chesaning, and has bachelors degrees in history and political science from Central Michigan University and a masters degree in administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix. She has been a teacher at Ovid-Elsie for over 24 years, as well as the Chesaning School Board since 2012.
Corunna Public Schools
Three candidates are unopposed for three seats on the Corunna School Board: Mark Buckley, Sara Beldyga and Jeffrey Riley. The length of the terms for the Corunna board is four years.
Buckley, 45, has a bachelors degree in computer science and a masters degree from Central Michigan University. He is seeking his second term on the Corunna School Board. He has worked for the state of Michigan for 17 years in the information technology field.
“Corunna, like all Shiawassee County schools, has the challenge of operating with frequently flat or shrinking budgets,” Buckley wrote in an email. “Our goal as a district is to judiciously use taxpayer dollars to maximize learning opportunities for our students. This requires a commitment to maintaining and investing in our district facilities as well as retaining and attracting high quality staff. Moving forward, our district needs to continue to refine and enhance our online learning capabilities, not only to accommodate COVID-19 but also to adapt and maximize our opportunities we can offer future students.”
Riley and Beldyga did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
Fowlerville Community Schools
Seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Fowlerville School Board, and the terms are for four years. The four highest vote-getters out of Steve Arbenowske, Mike Brown, Susan Spagnuolo Charron, Ron Drinkert, Bob Hinton, Rob Mangan and Amy Sova will earn places on the board.
Arbernowske, 43, is a full-time state-certified police officer and firefighter. He has a bachelors degree in criminal justice.
“Throughout my career as a police officer, I have filled many positions. I worked in the Detective Bureau where I worked with the courts and prosecutor’s office. I also worked road patrol as an evidence tech and field training officer,” Arbernowske said.
Charron, 63, is a Fowlerville graduate, and earned a bachelors degree in elementary educatio, as well as a master’s in educational leadership and administration from Wayne State University. She has been a teacher since 1980, with Colegio Americano, Bradenton Academy, Brighton Community Education and Fowlerville Community Schools. Charron is seeking her first term on the board.
“If elected, as a member of the school board, I will have the opportunity to share my passion for education, my extensive teaching experience, and my dedication to public service,” Charron said. “I plan to help create stronger ties between the board and other entities acting as a conduit for the concerns and interests of parents, staff, and community members. I believe in preserving and improving the quality of Fowlerville Community Schools for the benefit of current and future students. Students are my priority.”
Hinton, 50, is a 1988 graduate of Brighton High School and served in the U.S. Navy, being honorably discharged. He also graduated from the Michigan Institute of Aeronautics in 1993. He is a former Fowlerville Planning Commission member and Fowlerville Village President.
Sova, 46, is a 1995 Fowlerville High School graduate. She also graduated from MSU in 1995 with a bachelor’s in Spanish with honors. She has worked in customer service communicating with English and Spanish-speaking customers. She also worked as a legislative aide for state representative Judie Scranton, and on the judicial campaign for her father, the Hon. A. John Pikkarainen.
“Quality public education is very important to me,” Sova said. “I’ve live in Fowlerville for 44 years. My husband and I chose to raise our four sons in the Fowlerville Community School district. Three of our sons are graduates and off to college; our youngest son is in eighth grade. I’ve spent time volunteering in our community as a fundraising chair for a community travel baseball club, offsetting costs for our community’s players. I volunteered for four years to deliver food for Meals on Wheels to our Fowlerville housebound Seniors. And, I represented the Fowlerville Community Schools as a parent on the START Project and the LESA Parent Advisory Committee. Both committees offered support to staff and parents of students with special education needs. My main priority is to offer quality education and training to all students. I believe that our community should not just push higher education, but we need to support our students with vocational aspirations. I would also like to have an opportunity to look for different/new funding avenues to remedy our district’s issue with access to technology and devices.”
Brown, Mangan and Drinkert did not respond to email requests for comment.
Haslett Public Schools
Three candidates are running for two spots on the Haslett School Board. Greg Bird, Tracy Collins and Camara Lewis are seeking six-year terms. None responded to emails requesting comment.
The board also has one candidate, Joshua Morey, running for a partial-term seat. That term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Morey did not return an email seeking comment.
Laingsburg Community Schools
Mary Angst, Renee Gutzman and Margaret Sayles are running unopposed for three seats, which are for four-year terms. None responded to emailed requests for comment.
Andrew Hagerty is also running unopposed for a partial term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2021. He did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Morrice Area Schools
Randy Farrow, who did not respond to a request for comment, is unopposed in his run for a board seat. Two other vacancies will be filled by appointment after the election.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools
Two candidates, James Eustace and Joseph Henige, are unopposed for three open seats. One seat will be filled following the election.
Eustace, 47, is a current member of the New Lothrop School Board, and works at 3M/KCI in medical sales. He was an athletic trainer for New Lothrop Schools from 1997-2008, and has been a volunteer coach for youth soccer, football, basketball and baseball. He graduated from Letchworth High School in Gainesville, New York, in 1991, before graduating the State University of New York at Brockport with a bachelor of science. His wife Jill is a New Lothrop graduate, and the couple have three children.
“I have lived in New Lothrop for 20 years and have three children in the New Lothrop School system and education is a priority in our home,” Eustace said via email. “I have been fortunate to be a member of the New Lothrop School Board for the past four years. If I am re-elected, I would like to help New Lothrop Schools continue to increase their academic and extra-curricular excellence while keeping our students and budget in mind.
Henige did not answer an email seeking comment.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools
Dayna Bancroft and Joshua Miller are running unopposed for two seats. The length of the term is for six years. Neither responded to a request for comment.
Owosso Public Schools
Anthony Buza, Adam Easlick, Ty Krauss and Marlene J. Webster are facing off for three open seats on the Owosso School Board. Terms are four years in length.
Buza, 37, has a master of arts in educational media from technology from Eastern Michigan, and a bachelor of science in secondary education from Baker College, where he works as an instructional technology supervisor. He also taught full-time at E.A. Johnson High School in Mt. Morris.
“As a parent, community member and previous educator, I look forward to the potential to serve on the Board of Education. My professional experience in education over the past 14-plus years provides me a unique perspective that will greatly benefit Owosso Public Schools,” Buza said.
Easlick, Krauss and Webster did not answer requests for comment.
Perry Public Schools
Five candidates are running for three open seats: John Behm, Greg Daenzer, Karen Grennell, William Willson and Matt Winans. Terms for the board are four years.
Behm is a local family physician, and is seeking his first term on the board.
“My private solo, independent medical practice for over 20 years has provided a continuous learning path through economic challenges, social changes and even pandemic pressures. We treat scheduled patients mornings and allow established patients promised walk-in visits afternoons. I provide personal 24 hour pager access. My homestead retirement plans include developing a demonstration solar aquaponic greenhouse and off-grid energy independent sustainable living. My Mennonite faith integrates simplicity of lifestyle with continuous progressive learning-from-experience with adaptive service of my empathic healthcare delivery business,” Behm said.
Daenzer, 51, owns two companies and is a partner in another. He was a school board member from 2010-2014 and from 2015 to present. He has a bachelors degree in marketing and management from Northwood University. Daenzer is also a member of the Woodhull Township Planning Commission.
“I would like to have a great discussion with our leaders in Lansing to ask them why there has pretty much been no real increase in student funding,” Daenzer said via email. “I would love to make it mandatory that school funding be tied to legislative raises or CPI. I would also love them to address why rural districts don’t get as much as inner city districts get. If we have competition for student outcomes, shouldn’t we be funded equally?”
Winans, 47, has been a member of the Perry School Board since 2014. He has a bachelor of arts from Spring Arbor University, and is a senior property claim adjuster with Hanover Insurance.
“Perry Public Schools needs experience on the board of education,” Winans said in an email.
Grennell and Willson did not respond to emails seeking comment.
