SOUTHFIELD — Baker College is hosting a virtual open house of all its campuses from 11 a.m. to noon May 30.
A private link will be provided to participants when they register.
Virtual open house attendees can log on from anywhere to hear about Baker College and its campuses, degree programs, learning environment and assistance with making college more affordable.
Participants will interact with a panel of current Baker students and the college’s admissions experts will take questions.
Advance registration is required and open now at baker.edu.
