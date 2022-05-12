OWOSSO — The Cook Family Foundation held its Annual Student Recognition Dinner on Tuesday at Owosso Country Club, where a new scholarship was awarded.
Twenty-two students received scholarships to the University of Michigan, most of which were between $3,000 and $10,000. Three students were awarded scholarships of higher value.
The new scholarship is called the Kuhlman Family Scholarship. It is worth $20,000 and is funded by Dr. Paul and Kit Kuhlman. It was awarded to Anya Wasilenski, a student at Byron High School. The scholarship is administered through the Cook Family Foundation.
Wasilenski is valedictorian of her class, the National Honors Society president, the student body president, marching band drum major, and she helps lead the robotics team. She also plays volleyball, basketball and softball. Wasilenski’s major is undecided, but she is enrolled in the College of Engineering.
Kit Kuhlman said the reason they wanted to start funding a scholarship was because they were thankful that the University of Michigan gave their son, Matt Kuhlman, a scholarship years ago and they wanted to give back by helping a student from their community.
Paul Kuhlman said they hope to continue funding the scholarship.
In addition to the new scholarship, the Cook Family Foundation is expanding its scholarship opportunities to include Shiawassee area students attending Michigan campuses in Flint and Dearborn. The winners will be announced later this summer, said Yvette Collard, the associate director for The Cook Family Foundation.
The 17th annual Bruce and Jacqueline Cook Scholarship was also awarded Tuesday. The scholarship covers four years of tuition at Michigan and is funded separately from the Foundation by Bruce and Jacqueline Cook.
The recipient was Dillan Morell, the co-valedictorian of his class at New Lothrop High School. He participates in the National Honors Society and cross country team. He received the Eagle Scout Award last year and a Michigan Regents Merit scholarship. Morell is going to major in computer science and he is interested in a career that involves software development or artificial intelligence.
The Donald Cook Scholarship, worth $40,000 and named in honor of the Foundation’s benefactor, was given by Michigan Byron student Ella Coulter.
Coulter is the salutatorian of her class, the student council vice president, the treasurer for the National Honors Society, and the safety captain of the Byron robotics team. She also plays volleyball and softball. Coulter wants to pursue a PhD in behavioral science. She also received a Michigan Regents Merit scholarship.
The Cook Family Foundation listed the rest of the scholarship winners in a press release on Tuesday:
From Ovid-Elsie High School, Koralyn (Quin) Bailie; from Byron High School, Caleb Joslin; from Morrice High School, Adrianna Monear; from Chesaning Union High School, Hayden Williams; from Durand Area High School, Danica Lienemann; from Owosso High School, Ellie Feldpausch, Jillian Klaver, Joseph Marcotte, Jack Smith, and Justin Svarc; from Corunna High School, Claire Buckley, Noah Dutcher, Colin Lavery, and Ashlee Napier; from New Lothrop High School, Hannah Beaucamp, Eva Harden, Luke Henige, Haley Vincke, and Madison Wheeler.
The guest speaker at the Student Recognition Dinner was Carrie Throm, the assistant vice president of leadership and major gifts programs at the University of Michigan.
Throm congratulated students on their acceptance into the University of Michigan, and noted that “more than 84,000 students applied for Fall 2022” to the University of Michigan. She said this means that this year’s admission was more competative than last year.
“You deserve to be at Michigan,” Throm said as she explained that while college can be overwhelming, the students have no reason to doubt that they belong at the Unviersity.
Throm continued to encourage the students and wish them well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.