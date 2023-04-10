OWOSSO — Owosso senior Liam McGraw always knew he was interested in the medical field, but the events of the COVID-19 pandemic set him on the path that he plans to take in Ann Arbor in the fall.
McGraw, 18, said watching many of his relatives become afflicted with the coronavirus pushed him to study nursing as he will begin college as a freshman at the University of Michigan.
“I love to help people and I am interested in science,” he said. “There’s an art in healing and helping people and creating a better future for everyone. I want to do research in medicine and diseases and help the future.”
McGraw is set to graduate from OHS with “Highest Honors.” He currently holds a 4.31 GPA despite taking a rigorous set of Advanced Placement courses. He said he enjoys every subject, including band. He plays the alto saxophone in both the school’s symphony and jazz bands and is a section leader in symphony band.
“I enjoy science and math, which make me think outside the box, and English, where I get to think symbolically and rhetorically about human emotion. In band, I get to listen to music I’m passionate about,” he said.
McGraw said his attributes his academic diligence to his family, including his three older brothers — Eric, Greg and Pat — and his parents.
“My family has always supported and encouraged me to be the best academically, athletically and morally, and to be the best person I can be. They’ve instilled great discipline and work ethics in me and placed their love and time into me, and I’m grateful for all that they’ve done,” he said.
Outside the classroom, McGraw has been a two-year member of Owosso’s chapter of the National Honors Society, where he helped coordinate school events such as the Mr. Wonderful Pageant. He also worked as an usher and with concessions at NCG Cinemas during the summer of his junior year.
McGraw is also a member of his school’s local chapter of Genes In Diseases and Symptoms (GIDAS), which fellow senior and Marisa Rose started at the beginning of the school year
“It’s so interesting to see this different side of the scientific field that studies autoimmune disorders and inheritance and a whole branch of the tree I’ve never seen,” he said. “Every meeting I learn something new, and it’s exciting to be a part of (GIDAS).”
McGraw participated in two varsity sports during his time at OHS. He swam for the Trojans for all four years of high school, and was a captain this year. McGraw, who mostly swam the 100 yard backstroke and the 100 and 200 yard freestyle events for the Trojans, said his favorite swimming memories will be playing recreational dodgeball and water polo with teammates, and the grueling week of practices in February his team calls “Hell Week.”
McGraw played soccer for three years for OHS, and he’s played the sport since he was age 6. A two-year varsity starter mostly at striker or right forward, McGraw said he’ll always remember the energetic bus rides home from matches. In both soccer and swimming, he was a Flint Metro League Scholar Athlete, an award given to varsity athletes in the Flint Metro League that maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
In his free time, McGraw likes to read “just about anything,” play recreational sports with close friends Jack Lintner and Tyler Dewley, play video games and enjoy nature.
