MORRICE — He’s a hard worker both in the classroom and in the athletic arena.
Devon Dietz, a senior at Morrice High School, is looking forward to studying diesel engineering and following in the footsteps of his father.
Dietz, who has a 4.0 GPA, said his dad, Jeremy, has been a diesel mechanic for many years. His grandfather, Jerry Gutting, has also been a big influence on him. Both his father and grandfather work in the excavating business.
Dietz said his favorite teacher at Morrice is Kimberly Yonkman, who teaches French and also college and career readiness.
“She just makes learning French fun,” Dietz said. “I was never super interested in French or anything. She’s just a good teacher. And same thing for the readiness class. She’s just a good teacher and relatable and makes things fun.”
Both of those classes are among his favorites at Morrice, he said. Dietz is also taking college sociology through Lansing Community College, as well as 12th grade English.
Dietz said his college plans are currently undecided, but that Ferris State University is one of the colleges he is looking into.
“I’m looking into several diesel mechanic programs, four-year programs at schools such as Ferris State, and also two-year programs like AIS in Lansing has in how to become a mechanic. If I go for a four-year program, it’s a little more in depth.”
The senior has applied the same intensity and drive he devotes to academics and his future plans to sports. Dietz has played four years of football and two years of basketball. Dietz’s main position on the football field was running back, where he rushed for 448 yards eight touchdowns this fall.
He also doubled as a cornerback for the Orioles. Dietz said that he enjoys watching the drama and competitive nature of college and professional sporting events as well.
