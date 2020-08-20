Perry school staff members quarantined after COVID diagnosis

PERRY — Six Perry Public Schools staff members and one district volunteer are in quarantine on the first day of school after a member of the district’s teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, according to Superintendent Lori Haven.
The infected employee, who was not identified by Haven, participated in district-wide professional development Monday prior to receiving the positive test result. The district was informed of the positive test late Monday evening, Haven said via phone this morning, noting subsequent contact tracing conducted by the Shiawassee County Health Department Tuesday identified additional employees — the bulk of them teaching staff members — who would need to quarantine for 14 days.
“Unfortunately, this is something that can occur when providing in-person opportunities during Phase 4,” Haven said. “We’ve mitigated the risk as much as possible…During this time, it’s important that we continue to remind everyone to wash their hands, wear masks as directed, and stay home if feeling ill.”
Haven said the district welcomed back students this morning with appropriate safety precautions — and teaching staff — in place.
Substitute teachers will fulfill the temporary vacancies left by quarantined staff until their return, she said, noting affected staff members could return as early as Sept. 1 as long as they show no further symptoms.
Perry Public Schools is offering both face-to-face and fully online instruction for the 2020-21 academic year. Families enrolled in face-to-face learning that wish to switch to online are free to do so at any time, Haven said.
