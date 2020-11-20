CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools and Morrice Area Schools Thursday announced they are canceling all in-person classes because of COVID-19 cases and quarantines for numerous people in close contact with those infected.
According to a letter posted online Thursday by Corunna Superintendent John Fattal, face-to-face instruction for preschool through 12th grade is canceled from Monday through Dec. 11. In-person classes are planned to resume Dec. 11, he said.
In addition, the district day care center at Louise Peacock is closed today through Nov. 27.
“As a result of positive COVID-19 cases in the county, we feel at this time we have no choice but to have a district-wide pause,” Fattal wrote. “Health officials have said community spread happened when the (test) positivity rate is above 10 percent. There are many areas in the county right now with positivity rates as high as 40.51 percent.”
Also in a letter posted online Thursday, Morrice Area Schools Superintendent Mike Dewey announced the suspension of face-to-face instruction across all grade levels in the district, beginning Nov. 30. All buildings will proceed with remote instruction until Jan. 11, he said.
“During the course of the school year, we have kept health and safety at the forefront of everything we do. That includes carefully monitoring COVID-19 transmission rates across the county and, when necessary in response to infections, temporarily transitioning students to remote learning,” Dewey wrote. “Given recent increases in transmission, we have reached a point in our county’s infection rate where we find it necessary for all students, PreK – 12, to transition to remote learning.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services previously had ordered all state school districts to close high schools and cancel sports through Dec. 9. The move “paused” high school fall sports playoffs and postponed the start of winter sports.
According to MDHHS, the state has 285,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,324 deaths. Shiawassee County’s case numbers have more than doubled in the last month and now total 1,460 with 35 deaths.
Every area school system has reported cases this fall, most have had to close at least one building in order to stem an outbreak. Chesaning had announced a K-12 closure through Nov. 30.
Corunna Middle School has been closed since last week because of previous cases that resulted in nearly a dozen teachers quarantining. It was slated to reopen Monday.
Morrice Elementary School also had closed previously because of COVID-19 cases.
In Corunna, Fattal said, a support staff person tested positive Thursday for COVID-19. That person worked closely with seven students at Nellie Reed and eight at Louise Peacock, all of whom had to quarantine.
The child care center closed for further contact tracing and cleaning. Child care tentatively will resume Nov. 30.
Fattal said Monday and Tuesday, for students in preschool to third grade, will be similar to virtual learning days. Grades four to 12 will continue with their online class schedule.
Fattal said if people want to return to in-person learning, they have to do their part to reduce virus transmission during the next two weeks. He said the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be 14 days before the resumption of classes and provides the required time for people to quarantine and isolate for possible exposure.
