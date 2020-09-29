CORUNNA — A global pandemic and intermittent rain showers couldn’t stop Corunna Public Schools officials from recognizing a few of their own Monday night, as the district honored paraprofessional Kim Phillips and longtime art teacher Robyn Lentz as the district’s Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year, respectively.
The awards — an annual tradition at Corunna Public Schools for more than 20 years — were formally presented during a socially-distanced reception Monday inside the Elsa Meyer Elementary gymnasium. The reception was originally scheduled for March 23, but was subsequently postponed after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mandated the closure of K-12 schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year amid the pandemic. Alternate plans to hold the ceremony outdoors Monday were also squashed due to lingering rain showers.
For their efforts, Phillips and Lentz each received a number of gifts, including proclamations signed by Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, State Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) and State Rep. Ben Frederick (R-Owosso).
“These two people share three things in common: They love their job, they love Corunna and they love their students as if they were their own children,” Superintendent John Fattal said in his opening remarks Monday. “That can’t be taught. You either love kids and what you do or you’re just simply getting by day-by-day.”
Phillips a paraprofessional at Nellie Reed Elementary, was nominated for Employee of the Year for her 18-plus years of service to the district, including a two-year stint at Shiawassee Street Elementary, a 10-year stint at Elsa Meyer and more than six years at Nellie Reed.
According to the person who nominated her, “(Kim) loves coming to work every day. She goes above and beyond her daily requirements helping everyone to ensure students are successful. She has a special quality about her, helping students to learn who may struggle. She has worked in this district for a long time and never expects any recognition at all. She stays extra hours on her own time, asks each day where any extra help is needed, and comes into work early and does everything that is asked of her. She treats the children like they are her own.”
Phillips was at a loss for words upon receiving the award.
“Thank you so much, this is such an honor,” she said. “I can’t say too much because I’m just going to cry … Thank you everybody for being here and taking time out of your busy days to come and support me. I really appreciate it.”
Lentz was hired by Corunna Public Schools on Sept. 1, 2000, after previously teaching in Edwardsburg and Byron. During her 20-plus year tenure as an art teacher in Corunna, Lentz has taught at every school in the district, Fattal said.
According to the person who nominated her, Lentz is a one-of-a-kind educator who truly values students for the people they are.
“She genuinely believes that all people have values and talents that when celebrated, those differences make the world a better place,” the person wrote. “Robyn finds the best in people and helps them to recognize it in themselves. She believes that education goes beyond teaching art skills and strategies and genuinely wants to improve the human race.”
Lentz, nursing a broken ankle suffered at home while she was trying to corral one of her family’s roosters, used her time at the podium to remind people that despite the pandemic, everything is going to be OK.
“Teachers and students are resilient,” Lentz said. “One of the main characteristics of resiliency is seeing yourself as part of something bigger, a belief, a community or a family, which is what we are here in Corunna.”
Lentz spoke of an interaction she had with a student last week in which, after helping the student with a particular problem, the student proceeded to offer Lentz any help she may need with instruction given her injury.
“I realized that this is the key to being OK,” Lentz said of the encounter. “We are both part of something more, this beautiful combined family called school, and that will keep us resilient through this year and many more.”
