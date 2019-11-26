OWOSSO — Shiawassee Arts Center officials say the gallery is highlighting its most diverse exhibition of the year — and much of it is on sale.
“We have stuff all that only costs a dollar all the way up to thousands of dollars. There really is something for everyone,” Karen Marumoto, exhibits director at the SAC, said.
The show opened Nov. 9 for a private members-only viewing and then to the general public Nov. 10. The show runs through Dec. 31.
There are more than 90 Michigan artists on display. For the Holiday Along the River Show, the SAC takes four featured artist galleries and devotes them entirely to the exhibit.
“Everything is switched out and brand new,” Marumoto said.
“The decor is my favorite part. It’s just so pretty and it makes it so warm and inviting even though the weather outside might not be,” Piper Brewer, SAC executive director, said. “We have such a wonderful group of artists. They pitch in and help put the show on, and answer questions about their work.”
Brewer said the show brings in a lot of new artists, many of who come back to display their work time and time again.
To get artwork into the show, artists pay a $20 fee. New artists have to submit samples of their work to determine if they will be accepted. Artists previously accepted can submit up to five works.
Brewer said the annual exhibit usually sees higher sales than most and it can be encouraging to a first-time artist to see their work sell.
Among the artists displaying works is Debbie Auble of Perry, who has a unique Santa sculpture on display made from items such as leaves and sticks.
Other local artists include Sue Newcom and Wayne LeDuc, of Corunna, Barb Walworth, of New Lothrop, and Karl Racenis and Gina Mattarella, of Owosso.
There are also artists from surrounding areas, including Okemos, Saginaw, Williamston, Haslett and Webberville.
Artists enter works from as far as the West Coast. Mary (Van Epps) Wonser is from Owosso and now lives in Oregon. She is exhibiting fiber artwork.
In addition to the professional artwork, there is a display of gingerbread houses that were made by the Shiawassee Young Professionals Network. They will be donated to the residents at Oliver Woods.
The SAC is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.