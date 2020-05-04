SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — With libraries across Shiawassee County closed during the coronavirus pandemic, readers can still get their literary fix through e-books and other internet offerings.
But some library patrons are missing that feeling of reading an old-fashioned print book.
“Many people like to read with a book in their hands,” said Nancy Folaren, assistant director of the Shiawassee District Library and head of the Durand Memorial branch. “We miss our customers and we know they miss us.”
As the seven branches of the Community District Library and the two branches of the Shiawassee District Library remain closed during the statewide stay home, stay safe order, both systems are offering readers ways to keep reading books and magazines until library doors reopen.
“I do think reading books or listening to audios is very important for people’s mental health right now, and not everybody can afford to have Amazon deliver books to them,” CDL Director Jami Cromley said.
The SDL, with branches in Owosso and Durand, continues to offer the following services on sdl.lib.mi.us:
n E-books and downloadable audio books are available through the Libby app. Also, a variety of e-magazines are available through RB Digital. More information on how to access these items is available at sdl.lib.mi.us/downloadables.html.
n Ancestry.com, a free service through SDL, is stil available remotely through the end of May. To access, readers can log in to their library accounts at the top of sdl.biblionix.com/catalog and use the link father down the page.
n Borrowed materials can still be returned in the book drops. The drops will be cleaned and quarantined before they are lent out again after the library reopenings.
n To apply for a digital library card, click the “sign up” button at the top left of the page at sdl.biblionix.com/catalog. The cards allow for the temporary use of digital materials only. Patrons will be able to sign up for physical cards after the branches reopen.
n Expired cards in good standing may be renewed for a limited period of time by e-mailing info@sdl.lib.mi.us. Be sure to include the card number and your name.
The CDL, with branches in Bancroft, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice, New Lothrop, Byron and Perry, is offering the following digital services at mycdl.org:
n Hoopla, at hoopladigital.com, is a digital streaming service for library users to access e-books, e-audiobooks, music, movies and TV shows using portable devices like smartphones and tablets. More than 600,000 items are available.
n Overdrive/Libby App, at mmlc.overdrive.com, also provides e-books and e-audiobooks.
n Nearly 300 full-color magazines, including children’s magazines, can be accessed at RB Digital, rbdigital.com/thelibrarynetworkmi/service/magazines/landing?q=%2F%2F&p_num=1.
n CLD doesn’t have Ancestry, but does offer digital historical collections for local communities. It is a continuing project to preserve local history and make it accessible to everyone, Cromley said. For details, visit library.biblioboard.com/curation/93766929-27d3-4758-9f26-6413bc17a77f.
Both library systems are making WiFi internet access available during the closure 24 hours a day in their building parking lots. To go online, visit the lots outside CDL branches in Bancroft, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice and Perry, and the lots at the SDL branches branches in Owosso and Durand.
No branches are currently accepting donations of books or other materials. In addition, the SDL book sales held every year during Durand Railroad Days and the Curwood Festival in Owosso are canceled, since the festivals are canceled.
“Unfortunately, as with other businesses and services, closing libraries has had a big impact on our local communities, especially our frequent library patrons,” Cromley said. “Reading becomes especially important during times of crises like we are all currently living through.
“We want the public to know that until we open and begin lending our materials out, we have options for reading, listening to books and music available online for free with your library card,” she continued, adding that CDL is working on offering library card signups online.
Staff at SDL can still be contacted by email at info@sdl.lib.mi.us or leaving a phone message at (989) 725-5134 in Owosso or (989) 288-3743 in Durand. Messages will be returned as quickly as possible. Additional information or changes, including about reopening the libraries, will be posted on the SDL’s Facebook page.
The CDL can be contacted at calling (989) 743-3287 or emailing director@ mycdl.org. Patrons can catch the latest updates or changes on the CDL Facebook page.
