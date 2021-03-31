LANSING — Students who want priority consideration for state financial aid programs now have extra time to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The application is a critical step when applying for grants, scholarships and other forms of financial assistance. Academic Year 2021-22 FAFSA submissions now received at the federal processor on or before May 1 — rather than the original March 1 deadline — will receive priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant.
Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive.
Students and at least one parent or guardian must obtain a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at fafsa.gov.
The ID serves as a legal signature and confirms an applicant’s identity when accessing financial aid information through certain U.S. Department of Education websites.
To get started with the FAFSA, go to fafsa.gov. To learn more about State of Michigan scholarships and grant programs, visit MI Student Aid’s website at michigan.gov/mistudentaid.
