Durand senior looks to skies for future career

By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
DURAND — Shiawassee Scholar Elijah Beland is heading to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor this fall with a plan to become a meteorologist.
“I’d like to work for the National Weather Service,” said Beland, 18, a senior at Durand High School. “My dad has always been into weather and he shared his interest with me, so I’ve had a fascination for weather since I was a little kid.”
Beland lives with his mother, Melanie, father Dana and three younger sisters, Abigail, 16, Elizabeth, 13, and Ariel, 8. Dana Beland is the pastor at Lennon Wesleyan Church, and Elijah Beland identified him as his role model.
“My dad always pushes me to work harder,” the younger Beland said. “He always taught me to value my faith.”
He has attended Durand Area Schools since seventh grade, earning a cumulative GPA of 4.06. This semester, he’s taking AP calculus, AP English, advanced Spanish and through dual enrollment is studying humanities and personal finance at Lansing Community College.
He is currently taking all of his classes online, because of the coronavirus. Having been home-schooled since seventh grade, studying remotely has been less of an adjustment for Beland than other students.
“My home-schooling background has helped me stay focused and motivated to do better,” Beland said. “I’ve been able to stay on track most of the time.”
Since enrolling in Durand schools in seventh grade, “the teachers have made a big impact on me. They have pushed me to what I am today.”
Beland said his all-time favorite instructor is Phil Partlo, who teaches English, drama and history.
“I believe he pushes me really well,” Beland said. “He always expects the best from us. He motivates me to do my best in class, no matter what.”
Partlo said Beland is a very driven student and a great guy.
“Because of the pandemic, Elijah made the choice to be a virtual student, and he never missed a beat,” Partlo said. “He carried himself like a college student — very self-disciplined. I felt like he was part of the classroom. He was very conscientious about his grades but also about how he was perceived as a person.
“Unlike many other seniors at the high school, Elijah showed up for every online meeting, and even scheduled a few one-on-one meetings with me.”
Beland is the vice president of the National Honor Society at DHS and president of First Tee of Eastern Michigan, a nonprofit golf club in Genesee County. He’s also a star on the varsity golf team.
For First Tee, Beland serves on the advisory council, whose mission is to make golf more fun for and more accepting of participants from various ethnic groups.
“We’re trying to grow the game,” he said.
For fun, Beland said he enjoys playing all types of music on the piano, which he has studied since age 5, and hitting the links. His favorite book is Tim Tebow’s memoir, “Through My Eyes.” His favorite movie is the sports film “Remember the Titans.”
Beland’s motto: “Life is tough — wear a helmet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.