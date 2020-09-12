LANSING — As schools embark on a new academic year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding everyone the state’s student safety program, OK2SAY, remains in operation.
OK2SAY has been a violence prevention tool for more than six years, and the Attorney General’s office Tuesday began a social media campaign to remind everyone of the program’s important role in student safety.
“OK2SAY gives students the ability to report concerns directly, confidentially and with the understanding that caring adults will be involved and provide help,” Nessel said. “Let’s face it — students know, long before adults, what’s occurring in their school and community because they have witnessed the behavior in-person or online. OK2SAY gives students a voice to break the code of silence by equipping authorities with the information needed to respond to threats and avert tragedy.”
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, some schools are hosting classes remotely, and technology may be more heavily used by students, potentially opening the door wider to cyberbullying. Meanwhile, some students may feel more isolated from friends and classmates, which could cause feelings of anxiety or depression, the press release notes.
OK2SAY has received nearly 26,000 tips since the program was launched. Tips are submitted in 31 categories. The top five tip categories include: suicide threats, bullying, “other” (e.g., anxiety, depression, harassment, and stress), drugs and self-harm.
Tips can be submitted the following ways:
Call: 8-555-OK2SAY, (855) 565-2729
Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)
Email OK2SAY
Visit the OK2SAY website
OK2SAY Mobile App: Available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android mobile devices.
