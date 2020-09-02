NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop Area Public Schools announced Tuesday it has revised its previously approved reopening plan to include a handful of remote learning-only dates.
According to information posted on the district website, all students in grades kindergarten through 12th will participate in “Remote Learning Fridays” on Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.
No face-to-face instruction will be offered on those dates, though teachers will report to school during their regularly scheduled hours to assist students and parents remotely, according to the announcement. Free child care will be available on remote learning days from 7:50 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. for elementary students, with priority given to younger students, district officials said.
New Lothrop is also adjusting its daily schedule for in-person instruction due to a lack of bus drivers, district officials said, with K-6 students beginning at 7:50 a.m. and grades 7-12 beginning at 9 a.m.
The district will begin its 2020-21 academic year with face-to-face and fully online instruction Sept. 8.
“To increase academic support and communication for all K-12 students and parents, and to allow teachers time to prepare for both in-person and virtual learners, we are implementing Remote Learning Fridays,” Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said in the website message. “During these designated Fridays, teachers will hold student office hours for academic support, parents will have the opportunity to communicate with their child’s teacher, host Individual Education Plan (IEP) team meetings, and (the format) will also allow teachers the opportunity to develop and implement their lesson plans and instruction for the following week.”
Students will not be introduced to any new material or instruction on Remote Learning Fridays, instead they will be asked to complete work from Thursday’s lesson plan, Berthiaume said, noting teachers will be available to provide support remotely.
Parents who wish to enroll their elementary children in free child care during Remote Learning Fridays are asked to call the elementary office at (810) 639-5026. Space is limited, Berthiaume said.
“We will review the effectiveness of Remote Learning Fridays every two weeks and communicate to students and parents if we continue to provide those days of instruction,” Berthiaume said.
Because New Lothrop had only four bus drivers to begin the 2020-21 school year, the district will conduct double runs for both the morning and afternoon routes, district officials said. The K-6 school day will run from 7:50 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 will attend school from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Those interested in driving a bus for the district are encouraged to call Mary Johnson at (810) 638-5054.
