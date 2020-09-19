RUSH TWP. — Forty-three Shiawassee County high school seniors have been nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation.
One of these students will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition, scholarship from Bruce and Jacqueline Cook.
While current COVID-19 restrictions prevented the Cook Family Foundation from hosting a trip to visit the University of Michigan, an outdoor information event took place at the Owosso Country Club for all nominees Sunday afternoon.
The event featured virtual presentations from former scholarship winners, as well as from U-M admissions officer Sam Joustra. The virtual tour covered various parts of both the University’s campus and the city of Ann Arbor, the different U-M schools and provided important information regarding not only the application process, but also financial aid.
Special guest speaker Justin Horvath, president/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP), described his personal college search experience and ultimate University of Michigan attendance, noting “You’re all great students, and no matter where you choose to attend college, the University of Michigan or elsewhere, please consider coming back to the Shiawassee region and putting that top-notch education to work in your own community.”
“We want to make sure the leaders and the best among local high school students seriously consider the University of Michigan for the next level of education,” Foundation President Bruce Cook said.
“We are committed to the academic success of local students, and are committed to building partnerships with our public schools and our oldest public university.”
Each of the nominees will receive at least a $3,000 scholarship to the University of Michigan from the Cook Family Foundation. The Cook Family Foundation annually provides a scholarship to any student from the greater Shiawassee region admitted to the University of Michigan.
In addition to scholarships to help students attend the University of MIchigan in Ann Arbor, the foundation will now also provide scholarships to Shiawassee area students who are admitted to the Honors College at U-M-Flint or U-M-Dearborn.
For assistance applying to U-M, or for more information on scholarships, contact the Foundation or visit their website at cookfamilyfoundation.org .
If they apply and are admitted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the following students will be considered for the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook scholarship:
n Byron: Jenna Belmas, Evan Glennie, Sarah Marvin, and Regan Kopesky
n Chesaning: Drew Beckman, Olivia Distelrath, Ethan Kohagen, Allison Oakes, and Weston Powell
n Corunna: Lauren Aurand and Elizabeth Forbes
n Durand: Elijah Beland, Goldyn Graham, Isaac Hager, Aidan Loos, Brynn Patsey, and Caila Zusack
n Laingsburg: Cameron Allen, Abigail Atkinson, Alexandria Claus, Autumn Eyre, Grace Graham, Sierra Price, Ethan Regan, and Dawson Shastal
n New Lothrop: Grace Adelberg, Matthew Bishop, Drew Kohlmann, Makayla Lienau, Macy Matthews, Jillian Rau, and Danielle Wendling
n Ovid-Elsie: Abigail Cooper and Jordan Hitchens
n Owosso: Kelsey Andrykovich, Ethan Coons, Silas Krajniak, Elizabeth Tolrud, and Sierra Wisely
n Perry: Emma Cochrane, Rachel Follman, Ethan Smith, and Kyle Taft.
This past year’s recipients of the Bruce and Jackie Cook Scholarship included Mason Collard from Owosso and Kyah Ribble from Perry in 2020.
