BANCROFT — The Bancroft Branch of the Community District Library will have an evening of piano and song from New Orleans and the swing dance era at 6 p.m. March 1.
Matthew Ball “The Boogie Woogie Kid,” who performs American Songbook favorites from New Orleans will entertain guests. Ball is a CAFE award-winning musician for family entertainment. He performs New Orleans Song, boogie-woogie piano, and swing era favorites centered in the classic American Songbook.
The library is located at 3719 Grand River Road in Bancroft.
