BRADY TWP. — If someone took a vote, the tractor rides would probably be the favorite activity among the 600 fourth-graders who come every year to Rural Education Day, presented by the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association (MMOGTA).
Assigned to an adult, the children get to steer a John Deere (or other brand) tractor around a large circle. Those who complete the ride receive a special ribbon.
Volunteer and MMOGTA member Amanda Jewell said she took one memorable tractor ride Friday with a blind female student.
“She was singing and laughing, and she actually drove — with me giving her directions,” Jewell said. “She told me even though she couldn’t see, she could feel the ride. She loved it.”
“These kids are thrilled to ride the tractors,” agreed Jeff Mofield, a teacher at Emerson Elementary in Owosso who was leading a group of Emerson fourth-graders. “They always have a blast here.”
Walking through MMOGTA’s spacious grounds, the students visited about 21 different work stations, learning about the machinery, skills and processes that provided rural families with food, clothing and shelter in the early 1900s.
Highlights included sawmills, steam engines, making brooms, tinsmithing, corn shelling, rock crushing, making cider, blacksmithing, and making veneer and shingles, and much more.
Children got to pull a rope making a steam engine whistle blow loud enough to bring a temporary halt to some of the demonstrations. Many of the stations featured hands-on activities.
“My favorite was making candles, because you get to dip it in the wax six times, making the candle bigger each time you dip,” Joslynn Granger, 9, of Owosso said.
Friday was the 13th annual Rural Education Days, with students attending from school districts in Owosso, Chesaning, Durand, Merrill, Millington, St. Charles and Corunna Emmanuel Baptist Church. The program is put on at no cost to the schools or students, and includes a free lunch for everyone.
“They just love seeing the demonstrations and hands-on experiences,” said Delores Koski, co-chairman of Rural Education Days with her husband Bill Koski for four years. “Living in the city, they don’t often get out on the farms to see what’s going on with agriculture.”
Each student received a goodie bag on their way out stuffed with items donated from area businesses, along with a branded shingle, piece of veneer from the veneer mill, and notebooks and pens.
It takes 150 to 200 volunteers to put on Rural Education Day, among them MMOGTA members and their family members and friends.
For 45-year MMOGTA member Steve Oszust, chairman of the steam engine barn and its boiler and 20 steam engines, the best part of the event is the kids.
“It’s having them ask questions and seeing how they’re just amazed by how the steam engines work,” Oszust said. “It’s nice to see the sparkle in their eyes.”
Jewell agreed.
“The best part is the kids, and the look on their faces when they get to drive a tractor,” she said. “One kid told me, ‘I feel alive.’”
In the new blacksmithing building, Jack Benjamin — member of MMOGTA and the Michigan Artists Blacksmith Association — gave demonstrations all day in how to make knives and old-fashioned hooks out of metal.
“I tell the kids that blacksmithing hasn’t changed over the years. And metal, you can use it over and over. It never goes bad,” Benjamin said. “I love getting them interested. Surprisingly, I get the best questions from the girls.”
By the time the students climb back on their buses, his voice is shot.
“I usually can’t even talk anymore,” Benjamin said.
Started in 1974, MMOGTA is a nonprofit organization whose stated mission is the preservation and restoration of antique farming methods and machinery, and the production and presentation of an annual show featuring both.
