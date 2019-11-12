Chesaning student leads effort to clean veterans’ yards

CHESANING — Chesaning senior Keegan Nicol recently led a group of fellow students who did yard work for nine area veterans.
On Nov. 1, Nicol and nearly 60 classmates loaded into two buses and spread out throughout the village, raking and bagging leaves for the veterans.
Nicol said besides doing the work, it was nice to get to spend some time with the veterans. He said he and his classmates are appreciative of their service.
“I think it was important to do this because veterans sometimes get forgotten and their sacrifices do, too,” Nicol said. “It was nice to give back to them and see their faces when we showed up to help. I also liked the idea of bringing everyone together to accomplish something.”
Nicol chose to do the work as part of his senior integrated project. Every senior at Chesaning High School has to take the class as part of their graduation requirements.
“There are multiple components to the class, including career readiness, so doing things like preparing a resume and cover letter. As part of the class, they also have to do a project. The requirements for the project are that it has to be a learning stretch and it has to accumulate at least ten hours,” teacher Amy Sholtz said. “Watching the students go up to the homeowners and thanking them for their service, that was really nice. Taking on organizing the event that affected so many people, not only the veterans but the students who volunteered was incredible.”
Nicol reached out to American Legion Post 212 in Chesaning to see how he could help local veterans. Nicol began circulating fliers around school to get students to help.
Legion Commander Rod Toma liked the idea of a cleanup and came up with a list of veterans.
The gesture made such an impact on Toma that Legion Post 212 honored Nicol with an appreciation award Saturday.
“To watch them all come out and give their time for our local veterans right before Veterans Day was really something,” Toma said.
By the time Toma gave him the list of veterans, Nicol had already enlisted close to 60 of his fellow classmates to help.
Nicol said it was pretty easy convincing them.
“I told them there would be pizza and they could skip school,” he said.
Two of the veterans who benefited from the yard work were neighbors Frank Herrick and Fred Ciaramitro.
“That was wonderful. I have physical issues and wear oxygen and my neighbor has neuropathy in his legs so that was amazing of them to come over and clean up our yards before the snow,” Herrick said.
Between Herrick and Ciaramitro’s yards, the students removed 46 bags of leaves.
Sholtz said students benefit from the projects in a variety of ways.
She said the project can be career-related, like doing a job shadow, and that a lot of the students end up doing something community-related. The students get to pick what they want to do.
Other students collected soda pop can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
Another recreated a crime scene for her class.
Students give a presentation on their project to a panel of judges who are community members. They have to give a roughly 10-minute speech explaining their project and what they gained through the experience.
“The ability to speak in front of professionals from outside of the school is really beneficial, that’s something they are going to have to do regularly after school,” Sholtz said.
