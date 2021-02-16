MORRICE — Morrice Junior/Senior High School teachers will have extra time to engage with online students, thanks to a substitute coverage plan unanimously approved Monday by district’s board of education.
Board members agreed to approve the $1,500 cost to employ substitutes, beginning Thursday, to cover select class periods through the end of the district’s third marking period (March 26), with the understanding administrators will reevaluate instructional formats at that time.
According to the approved plan, teachers will have a substitute cover two class periods each week, time they will use to engage with online students that are struggling, failing and/or not participating in required virtual instruction. The district is also in the process of purchasing computer cords that will enable teachers to share their projector screens with students learning from home, allowing for simultaneous instruction of in-person and online students.
Board President Randy Farrow described the substitute plan as a “reasonable stop-gap measure” given the limited amount of time teachers have been provided to engage with online students.
“We can do this for a few weeks, assess and see if it’s working and re-adjust to whatever is appropriate based on what we’re seeing,” he said.
The move to implement substitute coverage comes as teachers struggle to keep up with the needs of both in-person and online students.
In a report to the board Wednesday, Superintendent Michelle Falcon indicated nearly 50 percent of Morrice Junior/Senior High School students — grades 7-12 — are enrolled in virtual learning, an option provided as an alternative to in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic. The nearly even disbursement of in-person and remote learners has proven challenging for teachers, she said, because they only have 30 minutes at the end of each school day to interact directly with online students.
Multiple teachers approached Falcon with the idea of instituting a virtual learning day each week, so teachers would have an entire day dedicated to reaching out and assisting online learners, many of whom have struggled or neglected to routinely engage in the program. Several area districts, including Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, Corunna Public Schools and Durand Area Schools, have implemented virtual days to address similar concerns with online learning.
Following lengthy discussion Wednesday, board members instructed Falcon and junior/senior high school Principal Amy Leffel to investigate two additional schedule options: adding 20 minutes to students’ lunch period and instituting a half-day each week to accommodate remote learners.
Falcon indicated Monday that in discussions with the district’s union leadership, teachers did not feel the extra 20 minutes each day — an hour and 40 minutes per week — would be sufficient to address the challenges with online learners. The half-day virtual option, meanwhile, would require all elementary teachers to adjust their schedules, Falcon said, because the district shares staff between the elementary and junior/senior high school buildings.
Falcon said the substitute coverage plan is teachers’ second preferred option behind virtual days, adding the $1,500 cost would be covered using upcoming COVID-19 grant funding. Falcon anticipates the district will receive roughly $250,000 once the Legislature comes to an agreement.
During Monday’s discussion, several board members reaffirmed their concerns over implementing virtual days, describing the proposed shift as “disruptive” to in-person learners, who would have to alter their schedules and be required to attend online instruction during those days.
“There’s pros and cons to every single one of these options to one group or the other,” Board Secretary Barbara Wyzga said. “The sub coverage at least would not be a huge change to families and to the general public, that’s the only thing I think would give us a little bit more stable resolution for the kids in class, face-to-face.”
Trustee Stacey Nieto questioned the benefit of implementing the substitute coverage plan, noting the option requires additional funds whereas implementing virtual learning days — a practice undertaken by a number of area districts — would not.
“Your staff is asking for a virtual day, saying they think it’s the best for kids all around, so why would we spend the money and do the subs?” Nieto said, adding “I understand physically (in-person students’) schedules are not going to change with a substitute, but they’re not going to get from a substitute what they’re going to get from their actual teacher.”
“We could sit here until midnight going back and forth,” Board Treasurer Jerry Dennis said. “Whatever decision we make, tomorrow somebody is going to be upset over it. I hate spending money that we don’t have yet, but if that’s going to be the less disruptive option (I’m all for it).”
