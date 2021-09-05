MT. PLEASANT — The following students recently were named to the Central Michigan University president’s list:
Kennedy Anne Scott, senior, Ovid
Alyssa Gene Smith, senior, Corunna
Ava Elizabeth Dorrance Brewer, sophomore, Perry
Dylan M Baker, junior, Byron
Erica Christine Barta, junior, Owosso
Kelsey Nicole McElroy, senior, Perry
Megan Marie Essenberg, senior, Laing.Quintin Dean Burgess, junior, Durand
