CORUNNA — The rate of COVID-19 infections in Shiawassee County may be slowing, according to statistics provided Wednesday by the Shiawassee County Health Department.
According to this week’s update, the county saw 226 new, confirmed COVID-19 infections over the previous seven days, a slight drop from 264 the previous week.
Over the past month, new cases have ranged from 199 to 264 per seven-day period. The weekly number of new cases, however, remains higher than at any time since April when a spring surge was beginning to slow.
While new infections fell slightly this week, the number of “active” cases continued to climb — up 29 from the previous week to a 954. The active case number is the highest since May 6 when 1,136 were reported.
The SCHD said cases are considered active for 30 days from the onset of symptoms. After 30 days, people who haven’t succumbed are considered recovered. Officials say 6,781 people are considered recovered.
Also this week, two area residents died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 126.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said there were 6,283 new cases over Tuesday and Wednesday, along with 163 deaths. The toll now is 1.17 million cases and 22,684 deaths since March 2020.
The CDC Data Tracker says 68.9% of the nation remains at high risk for community transmission, including all of Michigan.
The CDC says Shiawassee County’s case rate is 528 per 100,000. The testing positivity rate is 17.52%.
The CDC also notes 58.5% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated and 70.3% of people older than 18. Overall, 13.4% of people have already received a booster dose.
In Shiawassee County, 47.4% of people have been fully vaccinated, including 57% of people older than 18.
Schools
Owosso Public Schools this week reported 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 207 people required to quarantine. Cases affected every building.
Corunna Public Schools, which this week ended a partial mask mandate, reported 20 positive cases affecting all of its buildings. The district did not specify the number of people quarantined.
Durand Area Schools reported 15 cases affecting the high school and middle school. Quarantine data was not listed on the district website.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools reported three cases at the elementary school this week, as well as 13 quarantined students. The district had instituted a mask mandate because of case numbers.
Byron Area Schools, which closed its middle school through this Friday because of COVID-19 cases, reported five cases affecting all district buildings. Quarantine numbers were not listed in letters to parents.
Morrice Area Schools this week reported 11 elementary cases and 11 staff cases affecting both buildings. Quarantine data was not listed. The district this week went to remote learning because of COVID case numbers.
Laingsburg Community Schools reported nine cases affecting the middle and high schools. Quarantine data was not listed.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Friday reported 32 new cases and 94 quarantined individuals affecting every building. The district’s high school had been in remote learning because of COVID numbers.
Chesaning Union Schools reported 19 COVID cases affecting all three buildings. Quarantine information was not provided in update letters.
Perry Public Schools has not reported a case since Nov. 3.
