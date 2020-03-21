OWOSSO — Last week’s closure of K-12 schools in Michigan because of the coronavirus outbreak presented Spring Vale Christian School with a unique challenge in Shiawassee County, since many of its students hail from across the country and live in on-campus dormitories.
At the same time, Spring Vale possesses a learning tool some other schools don’t have: a well-developed online class program.
“Because we have an online program in place, school will continue and our seniors will be able to graduate on time,” Kellen Caswell, Spring Vale director of admissions, said Thursday.
Over the past weekend, the school sent boarding students back home and cancelled on-campus classes through the end of the school year. Spring break was extended by a week, but when classes resume April 6, they will be taken exclusively online.
Deans and assistant deans in charge of the now-empty dormitories have been released from employment, Caswell said.
School administrators are currently dealing with the emotional toll felt by this year’s senior class. Seniors left for home in a hurry, and didn’t get much of a chance to say goodbye to their classmates, Caswell said.
In addition, graduation exercises will be postponed, and it has not yet been determined when they will be held.
“The big thing is to take care of our seniors,” Caswell said. “They have worked so hard to get to this point. We are developing a strategy to help them feel loved and that what they’ve accomplished matters.”
One possibility under consideration, he said, is holding graduation exercises next fall in conjunction with homecoming.
“It’s been a tough couple of weeks,” Caswell said, “but we are still at peace because God has a plan for us.”
Spring Vale Christian School, previously known as Spring Vale Academy, was established as a nonprofit organization in 1946 and began operating as a boarding high school in Owosso two years later.
In the early 2000s, Spring Vale reorganized as an independent, non-denominational Christian school. Not long after becoming independent, the school began offering classes for students in grades seven and eight in addition to high school.
Spring Vale’s student body has fluctuated from as few as 10 students in the early 1950s to more than 100 in the 1980s and 1990s. For the past two decades, the school’s enrollment has been between 45 and 70 students.
In 2016, Spring Vale implemented an online school program and began providing instruction remotely to students across the United States. The tool has allowed the school to provide hundreds of classes to students in their own homes and help homeschooling parents who may need assistance teaching difficult subjects.
In 2019, Spring Vale began offering classes to students in kindergarten through sixth grade in addition to seventh- through 12th grade.
Today, the school serves students from as many as 20 states in any given year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.