ELSIE — Tori Maynard may not know exactly what she wants to do yet, but there’s a high likelihood it will involve agriculture.
Maynard has been on family farms since she was born. With her dad, grandpa and uncle owning farms, she said she “rode in a combine when I was little and went (with dad) to stockyards and places.” In recent years, she’s helped raise cash crops on her family’s farm, along with broiler chickens and steers, which she is currently raising.
“It gets me outdoors, and I get to spend time with my family doing activities,” Maynard said. “I like the hands-on aspect, and agriculture is an important piece of our world that’s never going to go away.”
Maynard, 17, is a senior at Ovid-Elsie High School. She doesn’t know where life will take her in the fall, but she is looking at going to Lansing Community College (LCC) to study something in the agricultural field or business.
Maynard wouldn’t be completely new to LCC. She has taken several dual-enrollment classes at LCC, including psychology, chemistry, physical geography and math.
“I think that it’s a great opportunity because they provide you with additional courses and give you college credit and help you get a head start and you can work at your pace,” she said.
Maynard has gotten a head start in college, all while maintaining a 4.06 GPA in high school, which currently puts her in the top 10 of her 115-student graduating class.
She is the historian for O-E’s class of 2022, a position she’s held for four years. She said her favorite high school memory was prom, which she helped plan. Maynard was also on the homecoming court.
“Homecoming week is fun because we have a great group of kids, and I loved the school activities that go along with homecoming,” she said.
Maynard has been involved in the National FFA Organization (formerly Future Farmers of America) for three years, and she currently serves as treasurer of a local branch. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Maynard has or will participate in four different sports during her time at O-E: She’s played volleyball for four years, softball for two, swimming for one, and she said she plans on giving tennis a try this spring. She’s been on the varsity volleyball team for two years and the varsity softball team for one.
“I enjoy all the relationships that have been made and skills learned … how to be a teammate and learning new things,” she said.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family, including her older sister, Molly, and older brother, Ben. She enjoys swimming, rock climbing and taking care of animals on her family farm.
Her family has property in New Hampshire. She loves swimming in the river there, which is clean and has swimming holes everywhere. She also enjoys cliff jumping in the mountains, and rock climbing at a famous place near the property.
“I’m close with all of my family; they’re a very important part of my life,” Maynard said.
