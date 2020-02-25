Corunna school officials discuss police presence issue

CORUNNA — The decision to remove a police “presence” from Corunna Public Schools Wednesday was the result of a miscommunication between district administrators and Corunna city officials, Corunna Superintendent John Fattal said Monday.
Officer Wayne Lutze, of the Corunna Police Department, was informed Wednesday that he would not be working for the district moving forward, a decision that drew widespread social media outrage from Corunna residents and among some with children in the district.
During Monday night’s board of education meeting, Fattal took time to address the online comments, informing the audience that the decision to relieve Lutze of his duties in the district was the result of a misunderstanding between district administrators and city officials regarding a previous contractual agreement to have police in district buildings.
“Back in March of 2018, after the Parkland (Florida) shooting, our district decided to have a police presence in our buildings for the last two months of the school year,” Fattal said. “The following year, I negotiated a contract with the city that we would have a police presence in our building for the 2018-19 school year, and since that time — back in March of 2018 — this board has had multiple conversations about what we want to do long term in regard to a school resource officer.”
Following the 2018-19 academic year, Fattal said, he had multiple conversations with Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer and Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros about the future contractual relationship between the Corunna Police Department and Corunna Public Schools.
At the time, he requested a police presence for the months of August and September 2019 only — because the high school changed its drop off and pick up procedures for the 2019-20 academic year.
“We wanted to make sure that we had someone there,” Fattal said. “There was miscommunication between myself and the city at that time. Our conversation dealt around if the state solidifies the budget and we have a better idea of what we (as a district) have, my thought was then we would have further discussions about continuing our agreement with the city.
“They took that meeting to be that if the numbers come in right from the state, we would have a full-time resource officer,” Fattal said. “It’s nobody’s fault other than we just didn’t have official minutes of our meeting to determine what we had decided.”
The misunderstanding came to Fattal’s attention last week while reviewing bills slated for approval during Monday’s board of education meeting. The city had sent an invoice for a school resource officer for the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.
Fattal reached out to Sawyer Wednesday about the bill. The message was relayed to Chiros, who informed Lutze he would no longer need to fulfill his duty at Corunna Public Schools.
In a message on his personal Facebook page Thursday, Lutze stated: “I was informed at work today that I will no longer be working as the school resource officer for Corunna schools. The superintendent told the city that it is not in the budget to have an officer. I will miss all the great kids, families, and staff and am very bummed. I’ll still be on road patrol in Corunna, so I hope to see everyone around.”
Fattal noted Monday that Lutze was never a district employee at Corunna Public Schools — where he had provided a police presence in district buildings since March 2018. He was, in fact, a city employee working in the school.
During public comment at the meeting Monday, Corunna resident Christine Kondel expressed her displeasure.
“I understand many security upgrades have been made to our school buildings and as a result I am happy to see some of my tax dollars at work; however, our greatest security feature has been removed,” Kondel said. “This is a failure on the part of the administration to see this much larger picture. (Lutze) is highly trained and equipped to deal with an active threat and yes, by active threat I do mean an active shooter or a knife-wielding student. The safety of the students and staff should be top priority and he has always carried himself as such. I feel better as a parent having him here to deal with the situation should the need ever arise.”
Fattal said discussion with the city regarding a police presence in district buildings in ongoing; he and Sawyer met earlier Monday to discuss options.
“We’re still continuing to look at potential options, we’re looking at different grant opportunities, trying to figure out (if there’s) a way that together, collaboratively, we can work something out,” Fattal said. “We have not shut the door on anything, we’re still looking at all of our options to see what we can do.”
Fattal said the first-year cost of a full-time resource officer through the city would be $46,000 and would be $68,000 per year by year eight.
