NEW LOTHROP — When Kerra Hinrichs joined New Lothrop’s FFA program in seventh grade, she quivered at the notion of having to do public speaking.
Now a senior, Hinrichs jumps at every chance to try something new, whether it be enrolling in an advanced placement course or pursuing an extracurricular activity.
“I like to try new things because of FFA,” Hinrichs said. “When I was younger, I was really, really shy and public speakng made me realize, ‘Hey, people actually want to listen to what I have to say.’ I got a lot more confident because of that and I really explored outside of my comfort zone.
“I think that everyone should try something like FFA at one point,” Hinrichs continued, “becausee I’ve grown so much from it. Looking back on seventh grade, I would definitely not be president of student council and FFA (now), I would’ve just been like the same shy little girl.”
Hinrich, 17, has a 4.0 GPA while taking courses such as AP calculus and agriculture business, and participating in two varsity sports: volleyball and track.
Hinrichs also serves as president of New Lothrop’s FFA and National Honor Society (NHS) chapters, not to mention she’s president of the student council.
For her, the joy comes from working with others to acheive a common goal, particularly in athletics.
“I just love the feeling of being able to work with people and to grow with them,” she said, “to not only see myself improve but also see them improve.”
Hinrichs also doesn’t hesitate from taking charge individually, as evidenced by her third-place finish in the state FFA public speaking competition during her freshman year.
Hinrichs discussed the benefits of genetically modified organisms.
“I just really owned that space,” Hinrichs said. “It was this big room at Michigan State University and there were a lot of people and judges…I just stopped being nervous at that point, you know, you’re always going to be a little nervous about your speech, but you get in that zone where you’re so confident, you’ve memorized your speech. I love that feeling of being able to command a room of people and get their attention.”
Looking ahead to the fall, Hinrichs said she intends to enroll at the University of Michigan, though she has yet to decide on a major.
“I’m thinking about the medical field,” Hinrichs said. “I have really bad vision…I think it’d be really cool to help other people with their eyesight becasue it’s helped me so much having glasses and having contacts through the years.
“When I first got glasses in seventh or eighth grade, I looked outside and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you can see bark and leaves, not just blobs,” Hinrichs said. “I was amazed, and so the thought of possibly helping someone to experience that really makes me happy.”
