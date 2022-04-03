EAST LANSING — Corunna alumnus Samantha Whitehead was one of three students to receive a $1,000 Howard Cowles Dairy Scholarship.
The Howard Cowles Dairy Scholarships are given annually to students in animal science who have attained junior status and demonstrated a strong interest in dairy.
Academic achievement and participation in extracurricular activities are given strong consideration, according to a press release. The scholarships are provided by revenue from a gift from the estate of Cowles, who was a long-time employee of Sealtest Dairy.
The other two recipients of the scholarship were Deandra Franklin of Flat Rock and Irie Moussiaux of Almont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.