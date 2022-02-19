DURAND — The Durand Educational Foundation is hosting a Trivia Night Feb. 26 at the Durand VFW Hall, 923 N. Saginaw St.
Teams of up to eight players compete with other groups to win cash prizes. Teams will test their skills in eight different categories of trivia. The game fast-paced and is extremely entertaining when friends or family form a team. A full team is not required. Hosts will attempt to fill tables if players wish to join others.
Tables will be decorated with a tropical theme and guests are encouraged to end winter cabin-fever for the evening by dressing for a luau. Costumes could lead to additional prizes.
Trivia begins at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks are permitted. The cost is $10 per person (not including food and beverage). Reservations should be made in advance by texting or calling Jan Harper (989) 277-2926, or emailing janharper@charter.net.
Proceeds from the event will benefit students attending Durand Area Schools.
