NEW LOTHROP — Madison Wheeler tore her ACL in eighth grade. Then, she tore her other ACL and meniscus as a junior.
The now-senior at New Lothrop had no way of knowing at the time the impact those injuries would have on her career path.
Wheeler said she always knew she wanted to go into the medical field, but wasn’t quite sure exactly what she wanted to do. After seeing how a medical team addressed her injuries, the “inside look” at the profession convinced her it was the right path.
“I liked seeing the way doctors interacted with patients,” Wheeler said. “I loved the investigative side of this and knew that a career in (sports medicine) was something that interested me.
Wheeler, 18, plans to attend the University of Michigan in the fall to study movement science in U-M’s School of Kinesiology. She plans to go to medical school after completing her undergraduate and wants to become a sports medicine physician.
Wheeler believes she’ll be a great fit in sports medicine because of her leadership background.
“I started trying to get into leadership back in middle school,” she said. “If I can make a difference in my community or whatever group, that was something I wanted to take part in.”
Wheeler currently is in several leadership activities and positions. She is the president of New Lothrop’s 2022 graduating class, a member of the National Honor Society, chief editor of the school yearbook and works in the office of her dad’s company, Wheeler Trucking.
Wheeler has excelled in the classroom, and she is the valedictorian of her graduating class, which she said she has “dreamed about being for years.” As such, she’ll be giving a speech at New Lothrop’s graduation May 22, which she said makes her “nervous,” but added she’ll “stay calm through it and present it the way I want” if she rehearses it enough.
Wheeler said she has taken Advanced Placement courses in English, literature and calculus, along with seven dual enrollment courses at Delta College. Her favorite course is chemistry.
“Chemistry always makes sense to me — I have a natural ability to understand the concepts in that class,” she said. “It always kind of clicked really easily for me, and became fun for me to push myself and learn further.”
Wheeler said her favorite teacher is Angela Barnette, a teacher at New Lothrop High School, who Wheeler has had for three classes. Barnette said she first had Wheeler as a junior in a physics class, which is usually reserved for seniors.
“She did very well in the class because of her work ethic and her desire to do well in all that she does. She is a hard worker and takes pride in what she does,” Barnette said. “I know she will continue to do well in the future because of her desire to accomplish what she sets out to do. I know she sets high standards for herself, and she will continue to meet those goals.”
Wheeler is also a three-sport athlete in high school, playing on varsity in basketball and softball for three years, along with cross country all four years. She’s twice been recognized with All-Mid-American Activities Conference Honorable Mentions, including this season. She’s participated in three teams that have won districts, with two in basketball and one in softball.
She said her favorite memory in sports is beating Ovid-Elsie in basketball her sophomore year, a team New Lothrop had lost to earlier in the season.
“The celebration in the locker room after the game was something. I don’t picture myself ever forgetting it,” she said.
In her spare time, Wheeler said she enjoys graphic design and hanging out with friends.
When asked what the toughest part of the end of her high school days was, Wheeler said it ways parting ways with friends.
“It’s been a really hard thing for me to accept, but I’m excited for what’s next. Saying ‘good-bye’ will be difficult, but I couldn’t be more excited for my future at U-M and beyond.”
