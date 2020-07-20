OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is seeking applications for a vacant position on its board of education.
An individual will be appointed to fill the position through Dec. 31 and will be replaced by the person elected to the position during the Nov. 3 election on Jan. 11, 2021.
To be eligible, individuals must be at least 18 years of age; a citizen of the United States, a resident of the state of Michigan for at least 30 days; a registered voter in the Owosso Public Schools district and pass a background check.
Board President Tim Jenc resigned his position last week after he shared a racially insensitive social media post on his personal Facebook account.
Interested people must submit a letter expressing interest in the board position and their qualifications for the position to both Board Vice President Rick Mowen (mowen@owosso.k12.mi.us) and Human Resources Director Bev White (white@owosso.k12.mi.us) at the administration office, 645 Alger Ave., PO Box 340, Owosso, MI 48867.
Letters must be received no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday. Candidates should include their email address and phone number.
Following a review of submitted materials, the board will interview selected candidates at 5:30 p.m. July 27 during its regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.