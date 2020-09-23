ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie’s Leonard Elementary is temporarily closed and 14 students are currently in quarantine after an individual in the district tested positive for the coronavirus.
The district became aware of the positive test result Saturday, according to Superintendent Ryan Cunningham, who noted he decided to close the building Monday out of an abundance of caution, though it was not a recommendation from the Mid-Michigan District Health Department.
Cunningham said he could not disclose whether the infected individual was a student or teacher.
Students will resume in-person classes at Leonard beginning Thursday, Cunningham added, noting students have continued to learn online throughout the three-day closure. All other district buildings have remained open this week, he said.
“Because the infected person wasn’t in school last Friday, closing until Thursday gave us a week to deep clean the building and it also gets us halfway through the (14-day) quarantine (period),” Cunningham said. “Any onset of symptoms should have come to light during this window.
“Again, (the decision to close was made with) an overabundance of caution on my part, but I’d rather err on the side of caution in this situation.”
Saturday’s confirmed case marks the first positive test tied to Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, which began its 2020-21 academic year with in-person and fully online instruction Sept. 8.
Staff or students in Corunna, Perry, Durand, Owosso, Morrice and Laingsburg also have been reported with the virus.
All area school districts are offering at least some in-person instruction as of today. Ovid-Elsie will resume its in-person learning at Leonard Thursday.
