Spartan-raised senior might consider becoming a Wolverine

PERRY — Although he comes from a family of Spartans, Perry High School senior Jonah Smith may find himself sporting maize and blue come next fall.
Smith, 17, is still undecided about which university to attend and what major to choose, but should he receive the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook Scholarship for which he is a finalist, he will pursue a degree from the University of Michigan.
“If the Cook Foundation believes I can succeed at (Michigan) enough to give me a full ride, I think that’s something worth pursuing,” Smith said.
The scholarship covers full tuition for four years and is awarded based on academic success in high school, leadership and promise for the future, according to the Cook Family Foundation website. Students are nominated based on GPA and SAT scores.
Smith sits at the top of his graduating class and was dubbed an “excellent young man” by his favorite teacher, Nathan Hawley. Hawley knows Smith well, as Smith was in Hawley’s chemistry, physics and environmental science classes. Smith will also be in his forensic science class next semester.
“Jonah stands out, not only because of his impressive mind and ability to analyze difficult ideas, but because of his desire to be a good person,” Hawley said via email. “Jonah seeks out opportunities to help, lift up and empower his classmates. He is careful with who he surrounds himself with and strives to speak clearly and thoughtfully.”
Smith is the National Honor Society president, drum major in the band and part of the soccer team. He also participates in Quiz Bowl and plans to be part of the Student Council, like he was last year. In his free time, Smith assists the elderly, plays video games and is part of his church’s youth group.
His goal for his senior year: To have a solid sense of direction for what he wants to do going forward.
“I know that when I graduate college with a degree, I want to help people somehow,” Smith said. He wants to major in something STEM-related, or potentially education.
Smith has started the application process for Michigan, and should he go there, he will be the first of his siblings to leave the house.
Although his family are MSU fans and alumni, they are supportive of him attending U-M should the opportunity arise, Smith said.
“They’ll just remind me that State is better every time they see me,” he said jokingly.
Should he not get the scholarship, Smith is not opposed to living at home and commuting to Michigan State University, like his brother does.
Smith said one of the things he enjoys about living in Perry is getting to see people around town that he goes to school with.
“It’s a cool sense of community that you just don’t get when you go to the bigger towns that have all the fancy stores and whatnot,” he said. “It’s nice to see people and to actually know about their character, instead of just ‘the person that made my sandwich today.’”
But Smith did not always feel this way.
He said there was a time when he dreamed of moving to a larger city like Detroit or Chicago, but through the influence of his friend Brett Robart, he learned to see things differently. Robart, according to Smith, loves living in Perry and thinks it’s a great place to live. Spending time with Robart helped Smith to see Perry as a “diamond in the rough,” and that there’s more to a town than its population number.
While Smith is not sure where he will end up, he is more open to different possibilities — big city or not.
“Even if you make a small area a better place, you’re still making the world a better place,” Smith said.
